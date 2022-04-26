Proposed new ward boundaries which the city council rejected and returned for revisions to the city's Ward Commission are going back to city councilors — without a single change being made.
Members of the city of McAlester's Ward Commission opted not to redraw the new ward boundaries they've previously proposed.
Those proposed ward boundaries were rejected by city councilors during their April 12 meeting at City Hall. Following the council's rejection, the procedure in the McAlester City Charter calls for the rejected boundaries to be sent back to the city's Ward Commission for revisions.
Ward Commission members met Friday to consider redrawing their proposed boundaries and submitting a revised plan to see if it gets city council approval on the second try.
They also had the option of standing by their original proposal and resubmitting it to the city council with no changes at all. That's the option Ward Commission members took when they met April 22 in the Conference Room at City Hall.
Following a brief discussion, Ward 1 Commission member Chris Plunkett made a motion "to leave everything as it is."
Ward 6 Commission member Blake Lynch seconded the motion. Joining Plunkett and Lynch in voting "yes" to return the original ward redistricting plan to the city council with no changes were Ward Commission Chairman Dalante Redway; Jeremy Beaver, Ward 2; Travis Read, Ward 3; and Donna Stewart, Ward 4. Brian Smith, Ward 5, did not attend the meeting.
Before the meeting was called to order, Ward 3 City Councilor Cliff House conferred with Read as they discussed the impact of changes in the original plan the Ward Commission submitted to the city council.
House previously said he will not be able to run for reelection as the Ward 3 councilor when his current term ends under the newly-drawn ward boundaries, because his home address would be moved to Ward 6 if they are approved. House did not ask to address Ward Commission members prior to their vote on Plunkett's motion to stick with their original plan.
Prior to their vote, several Ward Commission members discussed the issue, including the city council's reasons for rejecting the original plan, including concerns about dividing city populations that have traditionally been grouped together in the same ward.
"I didn't hear anything that applied to the criteria we have," Beaver said. "It sounds to me more like it's a political concern about loss of constituency."
Lynch said Ward Commission members used the populations numbers supplied to them, a reference to federal Census numbers and the state House of Representatives staff that also assisted with numbers used redraw boundaries for state House and Senate districts.
Ward Commission members worked with the staff at the State House of Representatives when compiling the plan. Regarding the city council's rejection, Lynch said issues also included having people living across the street from each other placed in different wards under the Ward Commission's proposed plan.
A question came up as to whether Ward Commission members should take any additional actions after voting to send their original plan back to the city council. "I don't think there are additional steps needed," Redway said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne, who attended the meeting, reminded Ward Commission members there's the possibility they may have to take additional steps if the city council decides to instruct City Attorney John T. Hammons to file a district court lawsuit against the Ward Commission in an effort to override the commissions' refusal to redraw the ward boundaries.
If that happens, it will be up to the court to render a final decision, under provisions of the McAlester City Charter. The city council's other option is to accept the Ward Commission's original proposal. Ward Commission members were appointed by city councilors to represent their respective wards, with the exception of Redway, who was was selected as chairman by the other Ward Commission members.
They are charged with redrawing the city's ward boundaries based on the results of the 2020 federal Census, while getting all of the populations in each ward within 5% of each other.
City councilors rejected the Ward Commission's proposed new ward boundaries at their April 12 meeting following a motion by Ward 6 Councilor Kevin Beaty, seconded by Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
City Attorney John T. Hammons said the motion was "to not approve due to the concern about dividing existing populations that were traditionally grouped together." Beaty, along with Boatright and Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden, expressed concerns that portions of the current wards would go to different wards if the current Ward Commission plan is approved.
Mayor Browne cast the lone vote in favor of accepting the Ward Commission's original boundaries during the April 12 city council meeting. Browne also attended the Friday Ward Commission meeting when members decided to send their original plan back to the city council unchanged — a decision with which Browne agrees.
"If you read the City Charter, the whole idea of the way it is done, in my inference, is to keep politics out of it," Browne said. He noted the city Ward Commission worked with the same state House staff that worked on redrawing boundaries for state House and Senate districts. Browne also noted elections for mayor are citywide, so no future mayoral races will be affected by whatever new ward boundaries are ultimately selected.
"I don't see any reason why we shouldn't adopt it, as per the charter," Browne said of the Ward Commission's original April 12 proposal.
Ward Commission members' vote to return the original Ward redistricting plan to the city council came too late to get the matter on the agenda for the regular city council meeting set for Tuesday, April 26.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.