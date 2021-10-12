Ward Commission elects chairman; seeks legal opinion

McAlester’s Ward Commission now has a chairman — but commission members say they are having difficulty getting the official 2020 Census numbers they need.
Ward commissioners met during a special meeting held Monday evening in the Council Chambers at City Hall, where they elected Delante Redway to serve as commission chairman.
They are charged with redrawing the city's boundaries based on official 2020 Census results, with the idea of making each of the city's six wards as proportional in population as possible.
Both Ward 2 Commissioner Blake Lynch and City Clerk Cora Middleton said they have not been able to obtain final official 2020 Census results. Lynch questioned the usefulness of the Ward Commission proceeding without the needed 2020 Census information.
Ward commissioners were appointed by city councilors to represent their respective wards.They were charged with electing a seventh member from outside the group to serve as chairman. Lynch nominated Redway, with Ward 6 Commission member Jeremy Beaver seconding the motion.
Ward 3 Commissioner Travis Read and Chris Plunkett, the Ward 1 commissioner, also voted in favor of the motion, making Redway's selection unanimous.
Redway said he is an instructor at Puterbaugh Middle School, where he teaches geography along with coaching football, basketball and track. He considers the Ward Commission chairmanship as an opportunity to serve.
"When Blake reached out to me, I saw it as a great opportunity to help in the community," he said.
Regarding the Census numbers, Middleton said the Ward Commission may not be able to get accurate numbers until December. Beaver said they should determine what to do next.
Lynch questioned how they could proceed, if they don't have the Census data. He asked if they could do anything electronically.
Middleton said she could send them information individually. "You cannot discuss it among yourselves," she said. That must be done at a public meeting, under the provisions of the state's Open Meetings and Open Records Act.
Read, the former longtime Ward 3 city councilor, suggested getting legal advice on how to proceed.
"I think we need to get an opinion from the city attorney," Read said. "We're working off 2010 data, which I don't think was the intent. I believe the intent was to work off the 2020 numbers."
Lynch said he's seen numbers on the internet.
"I can get numbers that purport to be the 2020 numbers," Lynch said, but he questioned their authenticity.
Plunkett mentioned the timeline to get any required redistricting completed.
"I start to get concerned if we're going to have an election in March," he said. Although the city had originally planned a March election, the state Legislature passed a bill earlier this year prohibiting elections in March, largely due to the redistricting work expected to be underway across Oklahoma at that time.
McAlester City Attorney John T. Hammons was expected to deliver a legal opinion this week as to whether the city will have to push the city election back to April or, in the alternative, push it forward to the February Special Election to fill the vacant Ward 3 city council seat.
Beaver noted time was growing shorter to get the redistricting completed.
"We will have to work as fast as we can when we get the information," he said.
Read again addressed getting a legal opinion, asking "Can we get an opinion from the city attorney on how to proceed if we don't get the numbers?"
City Manager Pete Stasiak, who attended the meeting, answered in the affirmative.
"We will speak to him tomorrow," Stasiak said.
Middleton announced that Ward 4 Commissioner Roy Prince, who did not attend the meeting, is stepping down from the post. Middleton said Mayor John Browne told her that recently-elected Ward 4 City Councilor Randy Roden has someone else he wants to appoint. Prince had been appointed prior to Roden's election to the Ward 4 council seat in September.
Ward 5 Commissioner Brian Smith also did not attend the meeting.
Ward Commission members have set dates for the remainder of their upcoming meetings, all in the Council Chambers at City Hall. They include:
• Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m.
The schedule could change depending on information obtained by ward commissioners as well as any guidance from the city attorney as to how they should proceed until they obtain the needed 2020 Census information.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.