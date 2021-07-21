Race are pending for the McAlester Ward 4 City Council seat and the Ward 2 post in Hartshorne as the three-day filing period ended.
Two candidates filed Monday for the vacant Ward 4 seat on the McAlester City Council, with no additional candidates filing for the office prior to the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline.
Randy Roden, 507 W. Stonewall Ave., and Lance Yeley, 218 W. Jackson Ave., both filed as candidates for an unexpired term in the Ward 4 council seat. It became vacant following the death of then-McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 4 City Councilor James Brown, who died in February 2021 following complications from COVID-19.
Two candidates also filed for an unexpired term for the vacant Ward 2, Seat 2 city council seat in Hartshorne.
Barney Rosso, 1336 Lehigh Ave., filed as a candidate for the post shortly before the filing period ended on Wednesday. Cody Wilson, 270 Dianna Blvd., filed for the Ward 2, Seat 2 post on Monday, setting up a race for the office.
Both the McAlester and Hartshorne races are expected to be decided during a Sept. 14 Special Election.
Another candidate, Jerry Don Earp, 826 Penn. Ave., filed for an unexpired term for the Ward 3, Seat 1 city council post in Hartshorne.
Since no other candidates filed for the Ward post, Earp is expected to be declared the winner, unless an issue comes up prior to the deadline for contests of candidacy or candidate withdrawals.
Contests of candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, July 23 and may be filed only by another candidate for the same office, unless a candidate files unopposed, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
