Ward 2 McAlester City Council candidates Justin Few and Myles Lear Jett spoke Friday evening in a candidate forum held by the McAlester News-Capital — with the two candidates disagreeing on some issues but agreeing on others.
They are both candidates in the upcoming Feb. 8 election for the seat held by Ward 2 Councilor/McAlester Vice Mayor Cully Stevens, who did not seek reelection.
In his opening statement, Jett said when he returned to McAlester after serving overseas, he saw crime, nepotism, people terrified of using the hospital and concerned about the drinking water.
“I was raised not to sit around and complain about issues, but to get up and do something about it,” Jett said. He added, “I want to make it a better place for all of us.”
Few spoke of his experience in serving the city including terms as chairman of Keep McAlester Beautiful, the city’s Planning Commission and as chairman of the city’s Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee, which consists of local volunteers who serve to advise the city on economic issues. Few said he’s asking for voters’ support so he can to continue working on behalf of the city.
Asked about improving McAlester’s infrastructure, Jett said politicians are quick to go infrastructure as an issue. He said he’s aware it takes lots of effort, including engineering, funding and other details for road projects. He said the city should also focus on jobs.
Few said it costs the city approximately $22,000 a block to asphalt a city block. He noted that sewer and water lines can be replaced as needed during road construction, such as done during the most recent development of part of South Street.
Candidates were asked about their vision for McAlester Regional Health Center moving forward.
Few said it should continue operating under the hospital Board of Trustees, under the original Trust agreement. He also said MRHC doesn’t stand alone and pointed to its partnership with the Oklahoma Heart Institute and other partners. Few said MRHC should continue its partnerships with other medical facilities.
“I completely disagree,” Jett said. He maintained the hospital wants to continue with partnerships, but wants the city to pay for its needs. “Use your own money,” he said.
Another question concerned proposed changes to the McAlester City Charter on the Feb. 8 ballot.
“I’d be more concerned with what my constituents thought about those changes,” Jett said. “I think it’s not necessarily that we have poor transparency, but our citizens aren’t getting involved.”
Few said “I think the Charter changes are very well-written.” Regarding some changes, Few said “You have some ambiguous language.” He said one of the best proposed changes is to hold the election for McAlester mayor in an “off” year.
Currently, city council candidates in Wards 1, 3 and 5 run for office at the same time as the mayor’s race, while those in Wards 2, 4 and 6 do not. That means a sitting city councilor in Wards 2, 4 and 6 could take a shot at running for mayor, without having to give up their city council seats if they lose. Those running in Wards 1, 3 and 5 don’t have the same opportunity.
Regarding economic development, Few said the under-construction Shops at McAlester project has been successful at attracting more businesses to the city. He said the development was originally planned for 150,000 square feet, but expanded to 200,000 square feet because of demand. He predicted it will continue to bring more jobs to the community.
Jett said he thinks the city needs a lot more jobs. “We don’t need to focus on minimum wage types of jobs,” he said.
What more can be done to improve roads in McAlester?
Jett said to do exactly that. “We need to go out there and do it,” he said.
Few noted that the city has been paying down some of its existing bond debt.
“Roads are a big-ticket item,” Few noted. As the city pays off other bonds, some of the funds could be shifted to roads, he suggested.
In regard to improving McAlester’s housing situation, Few said that real estate prices have helped, making it easier to flip houses to new buyers.
Jett said “It hasn’t been raised to me as a major concern.” He said more jobs would increase the need for more houses. He said some current homes have issues with flooding and sewer backups and the city should concentrate on making them safe.
Both candidates were asked about their thoughts on the city potentially losing city sales taxes if it deannexes the Expo Center, as Pittsburg County commissioners have requested, since the county is being assessed a huge storm water fee for runoff water the commissioners maintain does not go into the city’s storm water system.
Jett suggested the city and county could work together. Few said the dollar amount involved would be a consideration, but suggested it could be a partnership. The city might lose some sales tax, but might gain in other ways.
Both also strongly supported efforts to bring back the Oklahoma State Penitentiary Prison Rodeo.
“It’s exciting,” Few said. “It’s almost like talking about the Okla Theatre,” he said, adding that it would bring a lot of dollars into the community.
“I say yee-haw, let’s do it,” said Jett. “It puts the spotlight on us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.