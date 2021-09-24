Walters makes state superintendent campaign stop in hometown

Oklahoma’s secretary of education said during a stop in his hometown that an audit of the state education department is essential.
Ryan Walters, a 2004 McAlester High School graduate running for Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Education, spoke briefly about the announcement of the first-ever audit of the state's education department during a McAlester campaign stop this week talked about
"We felt it's essential that taxpayer dollars are spent in the classroom, is getting to your students and is getting to your teachers," Waters said.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Sept. 16 requested an audit of the state Department of Education after last year's audit of Epic Charter Schools revealed tens of millions of dollars diverted to a for-profit business run by Epic's founders and chief financial officer. Epic officials deny wrongdoing.
Stitt requested an audit of all the state education department's revenue — which state school Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said “yet another attack on Oklahoma’s public education system.”
Walters said at the McAlester event that the audit is important to ensure tax dollars are properly spent.
Stitt named Walters the state's secretary of education in September 2020 and the McAlester native announced his candidacy for state superintendent in July.
Oklahoma’s Republican Superintendent Joy Hofmeister can’t seek reelection due to term limits and two candidates already filed for the 2022 race — Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace and Peggs Public Schools Superintendent John Cox. All three are running as Republicans.
Walters coached and taught AP history at McAlester Public Schools, where he was named the 2015 MPS Teacher of the Year and was state Teach of the Year finalist in 2016.
"Teaching here in this community with these young people was incredible," Walters told people at the McAlester event. "I absolutely love this community."
Walters left McAlester in 2019 to become executive director of Oklahoma Achieves, a nonprofit involving businesses in education that functionally became Every Kid Counts Oklahoma in 2020.
He still teaches blended AP history courses — including one through his alma mater.
Walters also applauded the signing of House Bill 1775 into law, which eliminates the teaching of critical race theory without using the words in the bill's language.
It bans educators from teaching concepts that might make students feel uncomfortable or responsible for historic events. Some banned concepts include that an individual is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
Scholars developed critical race theory in the 1970s as a consideration of how American institutions contribute to racial inequality.
Walters also disparaged the U.S. Dept. of Education threatening lawsuits and reduced federal funding to Oklahoma over the state's law prohibiting schools from mandating masks.
He also called for recruiting and retaining teachers for Oklahoma to expand career options for students and reach high education standards.
"An investment in our teachers is an investment in our kids, it's an investment in our young people," Walters said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.