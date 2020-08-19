Doctors told Sidney Young's family members that he needed to be on a ventilator for a couple days to help his lungs recover from COVID-19. That was more than one week ago.
The 76-year-old McAlester man was one of five in his family to recently test positive for coronavirus and is on a ventilator at a Tulsa hospital. His daughter, Sheri English, said she was able to see him before he was put on ventilator — but now the family feels like his recovery is out of their hands.
"All we can do is wait and pray," said Sheri, who also tested positive for the virus.
Sidney stayed in bed a few days in late July with what he thought was a bad cold — but the family ended up having to take him to McAlester Regional Health Center within a week, Sheri said.
Sheri said the family grew concerned that if Sidney's condition worsened, they would lose time if he had to be flown to another hospital. So they transferred him to the OSU Medical Center in Tulsa, she said.
Sidney's atrial fibrillation, a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to heart-related complications, improved in Tulsa — but his lung condition continued to deteriorate and he was put on a ventilator, Sheri said.
Sheri said he hasn't been responsive to much and the family hopes the hospital allows her mom to stay with him for a calming presence.
But like many of those impacted by the virus, they're also trying to understand how they got it and what's next.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 462 cumulative cases, four deaths, and 313 assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County as of Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads person-to-person, mainly through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The CDC states spread is more likely when people are within 6 feet of each other and is spreading easily and sustainably in many affected geographic areas.
Community spread of the virus is also heightened through asymptomatic infected people, or those who are infected and don't show any symptoms.
Sheri said her dad and her mom, Linda Young, met with her aunt and uncle at a local restaurant for breakfast on the last Saturday in July.
She said her mom and dad then came to her house for dinner later that night — with Sheri also sharing a piece of chicken with her mother.
"I think that's how I got exposed," Sheri said.
What the family can't figure out is which couple was exposed to COVID-19 first prior to meeting at the restaurant, or if they were exposed together at breakfast.
But they know it was shortly after the breakfast that they started feeling sick within days of each other.
Mom thought she had a bad cold on the following Monday.
Dad started feeling sick the next day.
Sheri showed symptoms the next day.
Her aunt and uncle also started feeling sick that same week.
"We all felt sick within just five days after we think they were exposed that Saturday," Sheri said.
Sheri said her mom and uncle were treated and released from the emergency room on the same day — but Sheri, her dad and her aunt were admitted overnight.
After receiving treatment at the emergency room, Sheri said doctors told her to treat her symptoms with a daily aspirin and an inhaler.
"I've done pretty well with that," Sheri said.
Sheri said she returned to work Monday and her mom, aunt, and uncle have recovered well.
But after having five people become infected and still waiting for her dad to be released from the hospital, Sheri said she hopes people use more caution as medicine catches up with the virus.
"We need to stay our distance and wear the masks, even around our loved ones," Sheri said.
"You can't see it coming until it hits you," she added.
'I didn't think it would happen to me'
McAlester resident Lacey Sudderth said she normally waits out an illness and returns to work after feeling better — but decided to get tested recently for COVID-19 with the rising numbers in Pittsburg County.
She never thought she would test positive.
"I should've been more cautious — but I didn't think it would happen to me," Lacey said.
Lacey said she went to work at a local restaurant on July 25 and started having body aches.
She said it felt like normal soreness from working — but she started running a fever and went to the Choctaw Nation clinic in Talihina the next morning for a drive-through COVID-19 test.
"I'm lucky to have a CDIB card because I had a test readily available for me," Lacey said.
Lacey said she was tested that Sunday, isolated Monday and Tuesday at home while awaiting the test results, and found out Wednesday she had COVID-19.
Medical professionals told her to continue isolating, take over-the-counter pain reliever and fever reducer, and continue monitoring her symptoms.
Lacey said they told her "if I got worse or had trouble breathing to come into the hospital." She said other symptoms included a headache, fatigue, lightheartedness, and dehydration.
But she recovered, saying last week that she received a negative test and was feeling much better.
Although she took precautions prior to becoming infected, Lacey said the experience taught her that you can't be too safe.
"I didn't wear a mask around strangers like I should have," Lacey said.
"I could've gotten people sick that day — or even before that because I don't know how long I was carrying it," she added.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.