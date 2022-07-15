A deadline is nearing for those who need to register to vote in time for the Aug. 23 Runoff Election.
“The deadline is July 29 at 5 p.m.,” said Assistant Election Board Secretary Carla Morris.
It’s for those who want to register to vote or who need to change information on their voter registration in time to participate in the Aug. 23 runoff. That can include those who need to change their name on their voter registration due to marriage or other valid reasons as well as those who need to change their address because they have moved.
To register to vote, the person applying toregister must be 18 at the time of the election. Individuals can pre-register earlier if they are still 17 but nearing their 18th birthday, as long as they are 18 on Election Day.
In addition to the age requirements, applicants must be an Oklahoma resident and provide an Oklahoma Drivers License number or the last four digits of their Social Security number, Morris said.
Voter registration applications can be obtained at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office and at most public libraries and motor vehicle registration sites. Individuals can also obtain voter registration applications online by going to www.elections.ok.gov.
“They can go to the voter portal and download a registration application,” Morris said. They can fill it out and bring it to the Election Board or mail it to the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway; Room 101; McAlester, OK 74501, she said.
The deadline to change information on a voter’s current information does not include those who want to change their political party affiliation, however. “They can’t do that until after Aug. 31,” Morris said, noting that’s past the Aug. 23 Runoff Election date.
By then, the next election date in Pittsburg County is the Nov. 8 General Election. Morris noted that in the General Election, all voters will get the same ballot, regardless of their political party information. They can also vote for the candidate of their choice in the General Election, regardless of political party registration.
