Voters picked which pets they wanted to be featured in an upcoming calendar — and helped a local animal shelter in the process.
Readers submitted photos of their pets several weeks ago to be considered in the poll and voters narrowed the selection to 47 finalists for the final week-long vote this week.
The final vote ended Friday to set the finalists to be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.
Anyone could vote and pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they wanted featured in the pet calendar.
Voters could pay for as many votes as they want and all proceeds will be donated to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
The top 12 vote-getters are Gidget the cat— 2800 votes, Charlie the dog— 2080 votes, Doc Holiday the dog—1203, Sassy and Dixie the dogs—480, Sophie the dog—440, Frosty the dog—400, Gabriel and Diamond—400, Cornflake the cat—400, Bobcat— 400 votes, Willie the steer—280, Skout and Sayler—200, and Dexx the dog—200.
“We had a great time seeing all the cute pets and hope everyone enjoyed it as much as our staff did,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said.
See the remaining finalists on page A6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.