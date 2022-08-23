Voters approve Savanna school bond issue

Savanna Public Schools will receive school security upgrades after voters approved a school bond issue on Tuesday.
More than two-thirds of voters in the Savanna school district approved a nearly half-million dollar proposition that extended a previous levy that was set to expire.
A previous bond was set to expire in June 2023, but the proposition voters approved Tuesday merely extends it through June 2028 without increasing or decreasing taxes.
Voters approved the proposition with 130 voting yes and 60 voting no for 68.42% approval.
The $455,000 school bond issue focuses on improving student safety and upgrades districtwide.
SPS Superintendent Richard Peckio has said the plan is to spend half the funds from the school bond on safety and security improvements district-wide.
He previously told the News-Capital the upgrades will includes fences around the school, upgrading security entrances, and improving locking systems.
Peckio has said the funds will help bolster safety of students and faculty across the district.
He has said the district wants to upgrade its agricultural building and the show barn, while also improving security in that part of the school.
Another portion of the funds will go toward purchasing a small-to-medium-sized tractor with forks so district employees can unload shipments of materials and move them. Some of the funds will also go toward machinery and equipment to help with dirt work and grading surfaces.
Plans also call for upgrades to the district's restrooms, pressbox, and concessions areas at the football facility.
