A voter holds a ballot while walking past an “I voted” sign at the First Assembly of God Church in McAlester during the Aug. 26 Primary Runoff Election. Voting by an early-in person absentee ballot continues through 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester, ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 6, General Election, when all polling places will be open.