This week marks the deadline for voter registration for three upcoming elections in Pittsburg County.
The final day for voters to register in time for the Sept. 14 elections for city council seats in McAlester and Hartshorne, as well as an election in the Quinton School District, is Friday, Aug. 20.
In McAlester, candidates Randy Roden and Lance Yeley are running for an unexpired term for the Ward 4 city council seat left vacant by the death of former McAlester Vice Mayor/ Ward 4 City Councilor James Brown, who died in February while being treated for COVID-19.
In the McAlester election, only registered voters who live within the boundaries of Ward 4 are eligible to cast ballots in the Ward 4 race, said Assistant Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Carla Morris.
In Hartshorne, former city councilor Barney Rosso and candidate Cody Wilson are both running for an unexpired term for a Ward 2 city council seat. All Hartshorne residents who are registered voters can vote in the Hartshorne race, Morris said.
In the Quinton School District, voters will casti ballots on a $6.3 million school bond issue. All registered voters living within the Quinton School District are eligible to vote in the election.
Anyone who is a U.S. citizen, an Oklahoma resident and at least 17 and 1/2 years of age can apply for voter registration, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Those wanting to register to vote in time for the McAlester or Hartshorne city council elections, or for the Quinton Public Schools election, must send their voter registration application in time for it to be received by the election board no later than midnight, Aug. 20, or it must be postmarked by that time, election officials said. Applications postmarked past the deadline will still be processed, but not until after the Sept. 14 elections.
In addition to the Pittsburg County Election Board, voter registration applications may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that's also an official voter registration agency, election officials said.
Although applicants can register to vote when they are 17 and 1/2 years old, if their application is approved they will not become a registered voter until they are 18, Morris said.
"They can fill out the paperwork and our computer holds it until they turn 18," Morris said. An approved applicant who turns 18 shortly before an election would be registered to vote, said Morris. Otherwise, applicants who turned 18 just before an election would not be able to meet the required timelines before the election is held.
Election officials said applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed.
Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Anyone whose voter registration application was not approved will be sent a letter explaining the reason or reasons why. Barnes said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
Those who may need to register to vote cover several categories, including first time applicants who have turned, or will be turning, 18 in time for the elections.
Any registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from another county or state need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County, election officials said. Voters who are already registered and have moved within the county and need to update an address may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections, said election officials.
Applicants may also complete a form at the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 McAlester, OK 74501. The election board office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Many post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries also have voter registration applications available upon request.
Anyone with questions may contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877. The election board can also be contacted online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
