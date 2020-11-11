Federal and tribal authorities are searching for volunteers for a research study being conducted across the Choctaw Nation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in partnership with the Choctaw Nation Environmental Protection Services is conducting a research study to determine which waterborne pathogens are common in the Choctaw Nation’s drinking water.
According to the tribe, results from the study will help officials understand potential sources of contamination and what actions can be performed to keep drinking water and the population safe from water borne infections.
“The study involves measuring antibodies in saliva samples where these antibodies are naturally produced by the human body in response to waterborne pathogen infections,” according to the Choctaw Nation.
To take part in the study, a person must reside within the 10-and-a-half counties of the Choctaw Nation which consist of Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, Coal, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain, Pittsburg, and Pushmataha Counties.
Interested parties must also have an overnight shipping address and ability to drop off a package at and overnight shipping pick-up location and have a phone or other smart deice with texting, internet, and email capabilities.
Selected participants will be required to complete a very simple health questionnaire and collect saliva samples at home every 90 days for one year.
Compensation for each successful sample collection will be provided in the form of a Visa gift card.
The study is being conducted by Dr. Tim Wade and Jatin H. Mistry from the EPA.
For more information and enrollment, contact the EPA Study Team at 1-855-946-4375 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
