Volunteers pulled together to make sure approximately 2,600 individuals were served a Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
That includes those who drove to the Expo Center in McAlester to pick up carryout meals on Thanksgiving Day as well as deliveries made by volunteers to Pittsburg County residents who wanted to participate but were shut-in or otherwise unable to come to the Expo Center.
"We also sent meals to the Pittsburg County Jail and the men and women's shelters," said Jim Kelley, one of the organizers of the annual event which notched its 35th anniversary this year.
Things went relatively smoothly, except for a few brief instances when it appeared there might not be enough volunteers to help with deliveries.
"We'd get nervous, but then five or six more would show up," Kelley said. "I don't think anybody had to wait very long."
"We had a good day," Kelley said.
The amount of people served were slightly below those for 2019, but Kelley thinks there's a reason for the dip.
"We had a little less than last year," Kelley said. He thinks it can be attributed to people adhering to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control discouraging large Thanksgiving Day gatherings this year in attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"We assumed that was because not as many people traveled to be with family," Kelly said of the slightly lower numbers. Kelley and other event organizers based their conclusion on observations that some households that participate on an annual basis put in fewer orders this year than in previous years.
"I don't think that necessarily means there are less people in McAlester that need food," said Kelley.
This year marked a change by having carryouts picked up at the Expo Center, after holding the dinner at the past few years at the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management. Volunteers split the cooking between the Emergency Management Office and the Expo Center.
Volunteers prepared the turkey and dressing at the Emergency Management office, then transported the food to the Expo Center, where other volunteers cooked green beans and other items. Cranberry sauce, rolls and pies were among the items volunteers at the Expo Center packed in to the meals.
Current and former county and state elected officials traditionally help with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which is open to any Pittsburg County resident who wants to participate. Kelley said those who organize the dinner would not be able to successfully complete it without the assistance of volunteers from the community.
"We had some new faces on the line this year," Kelley said.
"It never ceases to maze me," he said. "You get nervous about making this happen, then the volunteers show up in bunches."
Even with what's going on with COVID-19, they knew there was a need and stepped forward, Kelley said.
He said he's seen similar enthusiasm to assist others with projects he's helped with through the Boys and Girls Club of McAlester as well as the Sertoma Club.
"People in McAlester and Pittsburg County have compassion for those in need," Kelley said. "There's no county that helps more than Pittsburg County does."
Organizers thanked the city of McAlester for assisting by making the Expo Center available as the pickup site for the carryouts along with some of the cooking and packing of meals.
"We appreciate the city of McAlester stepping up and letting us do that," said Kelley.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
