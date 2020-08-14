McAlester volunteers have been working to help clean up Mike Deak Field and the walking track that surrounds it.
They contributed their work in part to help get the area in a more presentable shape prior to a Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma fundraiser planned at the track later this month.
Dr. Larry Lewis and a helper, John Edmonds, were out early this week — with Lewis cutting grass from a riding mower and Edmonds weed eating to help clean up the area. Seeing them hard at work inspired another local resident to pitch in and help with his riding mower as well.
"Nobody asked me to," said Larry Bishop when asked what led him to contribute his services to helping clean up the park and field area. "I saw Dr. Lewis out here and thought I'd help him."
Lewis said he wanted to do what he could to assist the city, which has had trouble keeping the city's parks and cemeteries cut back due to budget challenges, employee furloughs and, until this week, the loss of all inmate workers who traditionally have helped out at the city.
City crews enhanced by returning city employees and temporary workers planned on finishing most of the work at the cemeteries this week and also were set to begin work at the city's parks.
Other volunteers from Life Church in McAlester also joined in the effort to clean up the Mike Deak site this week.
With a virtual run set to benefit the state Parkinson Foundation, Lewis said the goal was to have Mike Deak cleaned up in advance of the event.
"My wife told me to," he chuckled.
Denise Lewis said this will be the fourth year for the local fundraiser to benefit the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma. She enlisted her husband's help when she recently drove by Mike Deak Field and saw much of the area around the walking track overgrown.
"I hadn't been at Mike Deak's for a while," she said. "I understand the city with furloughs and things not being able to keep it up."
That's why she's glad to see her husband and Edmonds, Bishop, the Life Church crew and others helping out.
"It's a community thing, which I think is great," she said. "Instead of complaining about it, we felt like doing something."
In the upcoming virtual run to benefit the Parkinson's Foundation, runners will really be running at the Mike Deak track, but they will keep their own time and can arrive to participate anytime they want.
"We're going to kick it off August 29th and 30th," Denise Lewis said. "We'll have starts and finishes and we'll have sponsor banners up." She said the local CrossFit team members may even do their bit on the Friday preceding the event, to leave the track less-crowded over the weekend of the event.
"It's set up for a 1-mile fun run or walk, as well as a 5K run," Denise Lewis said.
It costs nothing to to participate. Several teams participate annually.
"There's no fee," Denise Lewis said. "If they want a T-shirt, they can raise $100 for the Parkinson's Foundation."
A spot will also be set aside where individuals or teams can perform "feats of strength," take a picture and post it on a social media site, she said.
Feats of strength?
"They do handstand pushups," Denise Lewis said of previous participants. "If they have a skinny partner, they can lift them over their heads."
She said the photos can be posted at #events.parkinson.oklahoma/mcalester.com.
Participants will have until Sept. 12 to post their time or their feats of strength, Denise Lewis said.
She got involved with the fundraiser on a personal level.
"I decided to do it because my husband has Parkinson's," she said.
Dr. Lewis retired as a family medicine physician from the Warren Clinic in 2015 after he contracted Parkinson's disease. a progressive nervous system disorder. Dr. Lewis had worked as a family medicine physician for 30 years. He also had started operated the free Mercy Clinic in McAlester for 22 of those years.
Dr. Lewis, Edmonds and Bishop tackled the cleanup of the Mike Deak area with gusto this week. Lewis said the rest of the LifeChurch team would arrive that evening,
City Manager Pete Stasiak said the city is appreciative of the work volunteers have done at Mike Deak.
"We appreciate everything they're done for this community," he said. "Life Church in the past has done a project every month."
Dr. Lewis is glad to contribute his services.
"It's a way to help the city with the trouble they've been having due to COVID," Lewis said. He said he's glad to do a kind thing and do his part to assist the city of McAlester.
"God gives you the opportunity to work," said Lewis, a member of Life Church.
The aforementioned workers weren't the ones helping clean up around the Mike Deak walking track area ahead of the city crews. Bishop spotted a familiar face last weekend.
"The city manager was out here using a push mower," said Bishop.
