Volunteers cooked and delivered approximately 1,750 free holiday meals during the 46th Annual Community Christmas Dinner held in McAlester and Krebs on Christmas Day.
"That's identical to what we served two years ago," said one of the volunteers in charge of organizing the event.
The free holiday meal with trimmings was offered free of charge to anyone living within the McAlester and Krebs city limits who wanted to participate and who signed up in advance. With no pickups or carryouts available, those putting on the event depend on volunteers to deliver the meals around those two cities.
"Everything went off without a hitch," said the volunteer, who asked to remain anonymous.
Plenty of volunteers showed up to help deliver the meals beginning on Christmas morning, he said.
"We had a good turnout from volunteers," he said. "We had 40 delivery teams. It went quickly and efficiently."
Although organizers were able to prepare the food that was needed for the annual event, they still need more help to meet all of the expenses connected with putting on the annual holiday project.
"We definitely still need donations," the volunteer said.
Anyone who would like to help out can send a donation to Community Christmas Dinner; P.O. Box 291: McAlester, OK; 74502. Checks should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas.
Those who put on this year's event are appreciative of everyone who helped make it a success.
"Thank you to everyone who cooked, cleaned up and delivered," the volunteer said.
Before the event, organizers were ready to prepare close to 3,000 meals if needed, based on last year's numbers. That didn't prove necessary, with this year's numbers closer to those in 2019.
Organizers figured numbers were down this year when compared to 2020 because more people traveled to be with friends and family at other locations.
"More people we able to travel this year," the volunteer noted. Still, he and the other volunteer were glad to help as many people as they did.
"We're glad we were able to serve 1,750 people," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.