Health professionals in Pittsburg County are providing care using technology for those not in need of emergency care to limit contact at their facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Telehealth offers health-related services between a patient and a provider through telecommunication technologies — a practice that has become more commonplace amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
Dr. Christopher Beene, in family medicine at the Warren Clinic McAlester, said the benefits of the method helped relieve his initial apprehension of using telemedicine.
“I was a little nervous about it at first and I’m really surprised at how much information I can get from them,” Dr. Beene said. “But it’s been way better than I thought it was going to be.”
Warren Clinic Services Director Perry Hewitt said the facility conducted telehealth prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with e-visits, which include an asynchronistic visit between a provider and a patient without a video component. Hewitt said the clinic was working on some pilot projects including the inception of video to that visit, but accelerated the timeline after the advent of COVID-19.
He said Warren Clinic implemented a video visit component for providers to interact with patients with audio and video. Hewitt added the clinic has a telephone component for patients who do not have the technology available for video.
“And scheduling a video visit is actually not that bad at all,” Dr. Beene said.
Dr. Beene said patients who want to avoid potential COVID-19 exposure can call the Warren Clinic to set up an appointment.
The clinic will record what type of device the patient will use to facilitate that during the visit — and patients with scheduled appointments are offered a virtual visit..
“We just ask you what type of phone you have and we’ll set you right up,” Dr. Beene said.
The process starts like any other visit as a nurse calls the patient. Dr. Beene said the patient is asked to take their vitals, such as their temperature and weight, and patients are asked to have a flashlight nearby in case they need to look at something.
Dr. Beene said the same patient history is taken on a virtual exam as would be taken on a regular exam — but the physical exam is a challenge.
“Obviously the physical exam is a lot tougher in this case, but there’s a lot of information that you can get over the phone that is important information,” Dr. Beene said.
Dr. Beene said he can see on the video component if patients are breathing comfortably, if they have a cough, and if his long-time patients are feeling different than normal.
He said patients have adjusted well to the new method after using similar technologies to communicate with relatives and providing information through the visits.
Ashley Kennon, a representative of McAlester Regional Health Center, said the hospital offers telemedicine through the video conference app, Zoom.
Zoom offers service for health care providers that complies with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act rules.
The service follows HIPAA security standards for confidentiality and it doesn’t access protect health information.
Kennon said the telemedicine service helps prevent community spread by allowing patients to see a provider from their home.
“It allows you to stay in contact with your health care provider regarding your health,” Kennon said. “It allows you to maintain safe social distancing practices while still having the guidance of your health care professional for any of your health concerns or management of chronic health conditions. It also protects the health care providers in case they are called on to help manage an influx of patients into hospitals due to an increase of Covid-19 cases.”
Kennon said patients can download the app and call the MRHC Zoom number for a virtual visit.
Most insurance carriers cover telemedicine visits like they would a regular office visit, she added.
But anyone facing an emergency issue should not rely on telemedicine.
“If you are having chest pain, shortness of breath, one-sided weakness, difficulty speaking or altered level of consciousness then you should continue to use emergency care services by calling 911 or going to your nearest emergency room,” Kennon said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.