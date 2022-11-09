Final preparations are underway for the Veterans Day Luncheon in McAlester followed by a free concert that evening by the renowned 77th U.S. Army Band.
Both events are set for Nov. 11, with the Veterans Day Luncheon and accompanying program set from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the McAlester Scottish Rite Temple at 305 N. Second St., or the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue. Doors open at 10 a.m., with tours of the Scottish Rite Temple available prior to the luncheon,
Following the luncheon, the 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Sill in Lawton will perform a free concert Friday evening, Nov. 11, in the auditorium at the Scottish Rite Temple.
Doors open for a meet and greet social activity from 5:30 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. prior to the Veterans Day concert, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
"It's free to the public. No tickets are required," said Dennis Wilson, president of the Indian Nation Chapter of the Scottish Rite and one of the organizers of the event.
"It's going to be an outstanding performance," said Wilson. Those wanting to attend can simply show up and find a seat inside the auditorium at the Scottish Rite Temple.
"It is honest to goodness the most beautiful concert hall I've ever seen," said Jeff Wolf, another volunteer who helped arrange the concert.
Featured speaker for the 11:30 a.m. Veterans Day Luncheon is U.S. Army Ammunition Plant Commander Col. Michael F. Hammond. Additional activities include a presentation of colors by the McAAP Fire Department and a swearing-in ceremony for a group of new military recruits. Also, military recruiters plan to set up in the lobby at the Scottish Rite Temple, for anyone interested in joining military service.
The Veterans Day Luncheon is free for U.S. military veterans along with active-duty personnel and members of the National Guard and reserves upon showing their military identification, organizers said. For arrangements to attend the banquet, phone the Scottish Rite Center at 918-423-6360 or show up at the event on Friday, Wilson said.
Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the evening concert by the 77th U.S. Army Band.
Wolf said the band typically consists of from 30-to-40 musicians. While the band's performance includes patriotic and military music, it also offers much more from other musical genres.
"There's going to be some big band music, some Glenn Miller," Wolf said of the famed orchestra leader whose World War I1-era hits included the enduring "In the Mood."
The band includes a vocalist and Wolf said those attending might hear songs such as Adele's version of "Skyfall" from the James Bond film.
"It's not only music," Wolf said. "They will have video. It's a show."
Plans call for three local military veterans to be honored at interludes during the concert. They are Ralph Perona, Admiral John Cotton, retired, and Col. Ron Schatzman, retired.
Organizers hope to fill the auditorium for the free concert.
"It shows support for the veteans and for the band, too," said Wolf.
Those attending the luncheon and/or concert should use the Scottish Rite Temple's east main entrance off Second Street, organizers said.
In addition to Wilson and Wolf, organizers of the Nov. 11 event include representatives from the McAlester Public Library, the city of McAlester, MCAAP representatives and other volunteers.
They are working in conjunction with the military service groups, which are also offering activities for veterans on Veterans Day. Other Veterans Day-related events include:
• American Legion Post 79 breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. at the American Legion building at 400 S. Second St.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1098 traditional afternoon dinner at 2 p.m., in the VFW building at 1426 Morris St., Krebs.
• Hartshorne Veterans Day Parade set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown Hartshorne.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
