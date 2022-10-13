Veterans Day banquet, military concert set at Scottish Rite Temple

Plans are underway to hold major Veterans Day activities in McAlester on Nov. 11, including a luncheon banquet and an evening concert by a military band.
The banquet and an accompanying program is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the McAlester Scottish Rite Temple at 305 N. Second St., or the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue. Doors will open at 10 a.m., with tours of the Scottish Rite Center available prior to the luncheon.
U.S. Army Ammunition Plant Commander Col. Michael F. Hammond is featured speaker for the event. Other activities include a presentation of colors by the McAAP Fire Department and a swearing-in ceremony for a group of new military recruits. Also, military recruiters plan to set up in the lobby at the Scottish Rite Temple, for anyone interested in joining military service.
The banquet is free for U.S. military veterans along with active-duty personnel and members of the National Guard and reserves upon showing their military identification, organizers said. Cost for everyone else is $25 per person or $200 for a table. For arrangements to attend the banquet, phone the Scottish Rite Center at 918 423-6360.
That evening, the 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Sill in Lawton is performing a free concert in the auditorium at the Scottish Rite Temple. Plans call for doors to open at 5:30 p.m. for a meet and greet social activity prior to the Veterans Day concert, with Nov. 11 falling on a Friday this year.
With limited seating available for the concert, details on how to obtain concert tickets are expected to be released after Nov. 1, organizers said.
A committee meeting at the Scottish Rite Temple is planning the Veterans Day activities. Participants include the Indian Nation Chapter of the Scottish Rite President Dennis Wilson, along with volunteer Jeff Wolf, representatives from military service groups, the McAlester Public Library, the city of McAlester, representatives from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and other volunteers.
Asked how the event came together, Wolf said McAlester-area residents have always been super patriotic. Fort Sill and the 77th U.S. Army Band have always been so good to support the Armed Forces Day activities in McAlester that he wanted McAlester-area residents to have an opportunity to hear the band in a concert setting, said Wolf, who is also chairman of the Armed Forces Day committee.
In addition to the marching and concert band, the 77th Army Band has a breakout jazz and a rock band, said Wolf.
“It’s really good music,” Wolf said, mentioning the outstanding musicianship of the band members. “It’s very entertaining.”
With things coming together for the Nov. 11 concert, Wilson wanted to do a luncheon in recognition of Veterans Day.
“We talked about it and thought it would be a good idea,” Wilson said, noting that the city of McAlester also wanted to get involved with it, along with the other groups.
In addition to the Nov. 11 concert, the 77th U.S. Army Band is returning to McAlester on Dec. 15 for a free 7 p.m. Christmas concert at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium in McAlester, Wolf said. No tickets are required for the Christmas concert at the larger auditorium, with more details to be released later.
Organizers for the Nov. 11 event are working in conjunction with the military service organizers, who will also be offering Veterans Day activities for veterans on Veterans Day. Other activities include:
• American Legion Post 79 breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. at the American Legion building at 400 S. Second St.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1098 traditional afternoon dinner at 2 p.m., in the VFW building at 1426 Morris St., Krebs.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
