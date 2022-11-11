Members of the McAlester-area community gathered Friday at the Scottish Rite Temple in McAlester on Veterans Day to honor veterans and active service members — and to watch as a new batch of recruits were sworn into military service.
During the program, McAlester Mayor John Browne proclaimed McAlester to be a Purple Heart City.
Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite President Dennis Wilson welcomed those attending the Veterans Day Luncheon, addressing the veterans and active service members attending the event.
"This city is graced with your presence," Wilson said. "Our nation is forever in your debt." He also led a toast and a moment of silence for the Missing Man table set up in the dining area to represent those veterans who are no longer with us from the nation's six branches of military service: the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and now, the U.S. Space Force.
McAlester has a reputation for supporting the military in peace and war, Wilson said. "You see unabashed love for our veterans," he said. Wilson said he thanks God for small-town America who give of their sons and daughters to keep the nation free.
McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Commander Col. Michael Hammond delivered the featured presentation, saying those present were gathered to recognize Veterans Day and all who have honored our nation.
"Duty to our country is one of the reasons people want to serve in the military," he said, but today less than 1% of the population serves in the nation's armed forces.
"I challenge all veterans here today to tell your story as to why you served in the military," Hammond said. "If you're a veteran, I urge you to share your story."
Hammond gave a special nod to veterans of the war in Vietnam. "Pittsburg County has double the number of Vietnam veterans than anywhere else in the state," he said.
Turning again to all veterans, Hammond said "In the U.S., we have 18 million veterans. We honor our great men and women.
"Our veterans throughout our history have kept us free," said Hammond. "Thanks for your service."
The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Color Guard conducted the posting the colors to open the program.
Dory Francis performed renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Amazing Grace." U.S. Army Chaplin Rick Dominic-retired, gave an invocation. Admiral Dr. John Cotton, retired, led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Rev. Don Brown offered opening and closing prayers.
During the ceremony, Col. Hammond and Admiral Dr. John Cotton-retired, presided over the swearing-in ceremony for the nine new recruits, including Toby Clawson, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
Dr. Cotton, along with World War II veterans Ralph Perona and Col. Dr. Ron Schatzman, retired, were given special recognition
Also, Mayo Browne read a proclamation to those attending the event.
"The citizens of McAlester have great admiration and gratitude for the men and women who served their country and this community in the Armed Forces," Browne said.
Browne noted the Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use and was initially created as the Badge of Military Merit by General George Washington in 1782.
"The Purple heart was the first American service award or decoration made available to the common soldier and is specifically awarded to members of the United States armed forces who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat," Browne said.
"The city of McAlester appreciates the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients made in defending our freedom and acknowledges those men and women for their courage by showing our support and honor," he continued.
"Now, therefore, I, John Browne, mayor of the city of McAlester, Oklahoma, do hereby proclaim the city of McAlester as a Purple Heart City," said Browne.
A ceremony is set at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the J.I. Stipe Center to celebrate McAlester's recognition as an official Purple Heart City, the mayor said.
Local musician Ralph Cox performed a set of songs during the Veterans Day event, with lunches served by volunteer waitresses from area restaurants.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
