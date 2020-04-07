April is National Stress Awareness Month and during this time of national crisis, it is crucial to pay attention to your emotional well-being and to the well-being of those you love as we cope with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations and taking care of yourself, including your mental health, is essential during this time. Many people may experience stress, fear, anxiety, or feelings of depression and it is normal to feel this way. During this crisis it is helpful for you to engage in behaviors that will enhance your overall mood and function to protect your emotional health. Some ways to help manage stress and anxiety are:
• Practice good hygiene habits to limit the risk of infection.
• Give yourself small breaks from the stress of the situation by doing something you enjoy.
• Exercise regularly, try to eat well-balanced meals, and get plenty of sleep.
• Limit alcohol.
• Practice breathing exercises and meditation. VA has many free mental health apps for Veterans at https://www.mobile.va.gov/appstore/mental-health.
• Take breaks from the news. It can be upsetting to hear about the crisis and see images repeatedly. If you feel anxious or stressed from the information, struggle to turn off the TV or log-off of social media, you might want to limit the amount and type of news you are viewing.
• Stay connected with others while practicing social distancing.
• Participate in activities or hobbies that you enjoy or learn a new one.
• Remember to celebrate successes, find things to be grateful about, and take satisfaction in completing tasks, even small ones.
• Try to do enjoyable activities, return to normal life as much as possible, and check for updates between breaks.
• Keep your current mental health appointments. VA offers both video and phone telehealth options that do not require you to go to your facility in-person should you have a medical concern or need to follow specific social distancing guidelines in your community.
• If you are requesting a new mental health appointment, please call your local VA and they will work to arrange an appointment for you.
Although you are encouraged to practice social distancing at this time, continue to stay connected with your friends and family. Don’t be afraid to seek support from loved ones and those who are in similar circumstances. While you may not be able to talk face-to-face, be creative by using phone, email, text messaging, and video calls.
You may also find it helpful to stay connected with fellow Veterans. Sign-up or join a social network that includes service members and Veterans to keep in touch and support each other.
If you do find yourself feeling anxious, alone, or worried about harming yourself, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at: 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, or text 838255. You can also visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
For more helpful hints to manage and cope with stress visit: https://www.ptsd.va.gov/covid/COVID_managing_stress.asp
