VA encourages veterans to access VA mental health support from home
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping veterans safe from exposure to COVID-19.
To help reduce the risk of infection at our facilities, veterans are asked to use VA’s online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions. This helps protect veterans from contracting COVID-19 while enabling providers to focus on veterans with the most acute needs.
“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, and out of concern for our local veterans, we are honoring current physical distancing guidelines,” said Mark Morgan, EOVAHCS director. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”
VA offers veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:
Telephone or Video Appointments – veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments — and may receive care at home — using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
Prescription Refills and Safety – veterans should continue taking their medications as prescribed and talk with their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans can request prescription refills and have them mailed to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.
Mental Health Information and Resources – VA provides information on ways for veterans and their families to maintain and improve their mental health and well-being during COVID-19. Learn ways to manage stress, anxiety, and get mental health resources at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.
Text Message Reminders
Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans may enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.
Mental Health Month
This May, VA is observing Mental Health Month by emphasizing that “Now Is the Time.” Even during COVID-19, veterans can still prioritize their mental health. Veterans and their families can visit www.MakeTheConnection.net/MHM to learn more about mental health resources and hear stories of recovery from other veterans.
If you have any questions, please call 888-397-8387. Veterans in crisis or those who are concerned, help is available at the veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, and press 1, or text 838255, or chat www.VeteransCrisisLine.net.
For more information on ways for veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during COVID-19, visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus.
