To ensure the health and safety of our Veterans and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is limiting visitation at each of our campuses.
If you DO NOT have a scheduled appointment or have flu-like symptoms, please call 888-397-8387 prior to coming to the hospital or clinic. If you have an emergency, please call 911.
For business office services, we are asking Veterans to call the following points of contacts or go online for resources.
Bene-Travel Pay Status: Call 918-577-3810
Submit travel vouchers: Call 918-577-4275, fax vouchers to 918-577-4131 or use the Bene-Travel triage group in secure messaging on My HealtheVet.
Administrative needs (enrollment or health care information): Call 877-222-8387 during the hours of 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. or visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.
Patient advocate: Call 918-577-3711
Pharmacy: Use www.myhealth.va.gov or call 888-397-8387 and press 1
Prosthetics: Call prior to arriving. Muskogee — 918-577-3625; Fax: 918-577-3623; Tulsa — 918-628-2590; Fax: 405-456-7513
Billing: For bills NOT printed on VA letterhead, call Care in the Community at 918-577-3877, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.
For bills from the VA, call patient accounts at 918-577-3846, Option 2
If you need to send a message to your primary care team or need a copy of your medical records, use the My HealtheVet portal at www.myhealth.va.gov.
