Over the weekend, we received reports of Oklahomans receiving seeds in the mail from China they did not order.
The seeds are sent in packages usually stating that the contents are jewelry. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.
Here's what to do if you receive unsolicited seeds from another country:
• DO NOT plant them and if they are in sealed packaging (as in the photo below) don't open the sealed package.
• This is known as agricultural smuggling. Report it to U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and maintain the seeds and packaging until USDA instructs you what to do with the packages and seeds. They may be needed as evidence. The USDA Antismuggling Hotline is 800-877-3835 and their email is SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. USDA will make every attempt to protect the confidentiality of any information sources during an investigation within the extent of the law.
• For Oklahoma Dept. of Agriculture's records, please send us an email explaining your location and any additional information about the package to Morgan.vance@ag.ok.gov and Kenny.naylor@ag.ok.gov.
For additional information, contact ODAFF by calling Kaci Hubbell at 405-522-5971 or Joe Rackley at 405-205-2709.
