Both lanes of north and southbound U. S. Highway 69 will be shifting to the newly constructed northbound lanes between Comanche Ave. and S. 14th St. in McAlester beginning 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
The changes will be made while crews continue reconstruction of the southbound lanes, frontage roads and bridge along the highway, also known as the George Nigh Expressway where it wends through McAlester.
Crews anticipate traffic remaining in this configuration through July 2022, when the project is estimated to be finished, weather permitting.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation cautioned drivers should note the speed limit and use caution in the area.
