Unity cookout returns for second installment

A community cookout focused on bringing people together is back for a second year on Saturday.
Organizers said the idea behind Saturday’s All In CommUnity Cookout Part II at Chadick Park in McAlester is to unify people over friendly chats, good food, giveaways, fun games, and more — all for free.
"I love giving back to the community and just putting smiles on little kid's faces," said organizer Chris Hill.
Hill said the event this year will also put more emphasis on customer appreciation with more than 100 local businesses sponsoring the event. Hill and Greg Grimes led organizers of the event and thanked sponsors.
This year's event is set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chadick Park with free food and drinks throughout the day.
Businesses and individuals stepped in to help provide free food, live music, bounce houses, money prizes, a dunk tank, and more.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris and more local officials are signed up to sit in the dunk tank.
Hill said everyone is welcome to attend the community event to have fun together.
Adrian O'Hanlon II
