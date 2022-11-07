The McAlester United Area Ministers Fellowship is hosting a fundraising Thanksgiving Gala, with portions of proceeds used to give back to the community.
This year's event is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at Life Church, 1300 S. George Nigh Expressway, in McAlester.
The event is a sit-down dinner, said Dr. Barbara Smitherman, president of the McAlester United Area Ministers Fellowship. Smitherman, pastor at the Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center, is among those helping organize the Thanksgiving Gala.
Life Church Pastor Terren Anderson, a vice president of the United Area Ministers Fellowship, is also helping organize the event.
"Our goal over the last two years has been to take half of every total sale and half of sponsorships and give back to the community," Anderson said.
Half of the proceeds for this year's gala are going to the shelters in McAlester, including Hope House of McAlester, Good Samaritan Outreach, the homeless shelter for men; the Youth Emergency Shelter and the Ki Bois domestic violence shelter.
"Representatives from each of those will attend," Anderson said. "Our goal is to give each of them at least $500." Hopes are they will be able to give more if attendance at the event makes it possible.
"Everyone is welcome," Anderson said. "We'd like to have a great showing."
Tickets for the fundraising gala are $15 per person, or $25 per couple. Children 12 and under eat free, Smitherman said. She said those wanting a ticket to attend the event can contact her at 918-423-9081.
The other half of the proceeds from the Thanksgiving Gala goes to the United Ministers Fellowship, which uses it in several ways.
"Our goal is to help other pastors and ministers," Anderson said. "We also donate to Shared Blessings every quarter," he said, noting the nonprofit organization helps others in a variety of ways.
"The other thing the alliance is responsible for is baccalaureate at McAlester High School," Anderson said.
Those attending the Nov. 15 event should go to the east entrance at Life Church. Anderson said. Music for the evening will be provided by the Pride of McAlester High School Band.
Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the event, Anderson said.
Plans call for the Thanksgiving gala to be catered by Charlie's Chicken. Included in the meal are chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a roll, dessert and a drink.
Members of the McAlester United Area Ministers Fellowship try to help in a different way each year.
"Last year we gave gave half of what we raised to the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner," Anderson said. "They feed about 3,000 people," he noted.
Other officers in the United Area Ministers Fellowship include First Vice President James Hail, pastor of Abba's House; Secretary June Wilson and Treasurer, J.T. Cornell, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Ministers in the area formed the organization to help them work together for the McAlester area.
"We're excited to give back to our community," said Anderson.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
