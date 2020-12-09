Members of UAW Local 1558 donating through the union and Spirit Aerosystems employees contributing through their Good Neighbor Fund have donated a total of $35,000 to two local charitable organizations.
UAW Local 1558 union members donated $20,000 to E-Angels, which provides year-round assistance to help meet the essential needs of children.
Spirit Aerosystem employees, giving through their Good Neighbor Fund, also donated $15,000 to The TLC Wig Closet, a charitable organization that provides wigs, hats, scarves and other needed items to cancer victims through the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation.
UAW Local 1558 President Joel Snow said the donation to E-Angels came out of the Union's General Fund.
"We generally make a donation to a nonprofit" on an annual basis, he said. Donations in the past were usually around $5,000.
This year, with the McAlester Spirit Aerosystem plant scheduled to close in 2021, they decided to make a much larger donation.
"At the membership meeting we discussed about making an impact this year," Snow said. "Due to the closing of the plant, we quadrupled the donation."
Directors of both 501 (c) (3) organizations were enthused about the donations and noted the longtime generosity of workers at the plant.
"Their passion for helping people is unbelievable," said Janet Derichsweiler, the founder of E-Angels in McAlester.
"This money is going to enable us to do some bigger projects we've had on the back-burner," said Derichsweiler.
She said the E-Angels will make decisions on how to best proceed. E-Angels currently works with schools in McAlester, Krebs, Hartshorne and Crowder, and this grant may enable the organization to reach more schools in Pittsburg County.
Ashley Lerblance, of the TLC Wig Closet, said the donation will have a huge impact.
"Isn't it amazing," Ashley Lerblance said of the $15,000 donation to The Wig Closet. "They've always been generous and this donation is over the top."
"It will buy a lot of wigs, hats and scarves," Lerblance said.
Lerblance said she planned to meet with the MRHC Foundation to determine how to use the donation.
MRHC Executive Director Chris Plunkett said it's not been absolutely determined, but a possibility includes changing the TLC WIG Closet's location.
"It's not totally decided, but the end goal is to move it to create better access and expand to meet more needs," Plunkett said.
Lerblance addressed the generosity of the Spirit employees.
"The people at Spirit have always been so supportive and generous," she said, not only to The Wig Closet but to other charitable organizations in the community as well. She said The Wig Closet and others will miss their support once the McAlester plant closes.
"I'm so appreciative they want to get behind their community that way," Lerblance said.
Derichsweiler spoke of the workers at Spirit and noted that it comes as they are going through changes because of plans by the company to close the McAlester plant.
"They're going through changes with the company and they still want to help the community," Derichsweiler said.
"That's kindness in its purest form."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
