MUSKOGEE — Attorneys representing Spirit AeroSystems and a local workers union entered an agreement that will stop layoffs and the sale of the McAlester plant until at least May 27 as the sides enter arbitration.
Spirit AeroSystems laid off nearly 300 McAlester plant employees within the last year before the Kansas-based aerostructures manufacturer announced in October 2020 plans to close the plant.
The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, along with the Local UAW 1558, filed for a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction to stop Spirit AeroSystems from violating a collective bargaining agreement and closing the McAlester plant — and both sides agreed Friday to stay court proceedings and enter arbitration as soon as possible.
“We were asking them to slow down and stop — and ultimately they agreed to not lay anybody off until arbitration is finalized,” said Local UAW 1558 President Joel Snow. “That’s all we’ve been asking is to put this in front of a mutual arbitrator and get it resolved that way and they agreed to it.”
Before the 10:30 a.m. scheduled hearing, several Spirit employees picketed outside the United States Federal Courthouse in Muskogee holding signs asking Spirit to honor their commitments and to not close the McAlester plant.
After a delay longer than an hour, the two sides announced to United States District Judge Ronald A. White and to approximately 50 Spirit employees and others attending the hearing that a mutual agreement was made.
The agreement made is that court hearings would be stayed until May 27 and both sides will enter into arbitration “as quickly as possible.”
In the mutual agreement, Spirit agreed to not conduct any further layoffs before May 27, to not move three remaining machines at the McAlester location before May 27, and to not enter into a sale agreement for the McAlester location before May 27.
Before the announcement was made, White admonished both sides for waiting until the day of the hearing to begin negotiations. The hearing was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and did not begin until close to noon.
“If you want to negotiate, don’t do it on my time,” said White.
White ordered both sides to give intermittent status reports to the court and said he hoped a solution can be formed through arbitration.
“Hopefully I won’t see y’all again,” said White before the hearing was adjourned.
Spirit announced the closure of the McAlester plant in October 2020, citing the closure was due to the downturn of the commercial aviation market during the COVID-19 pandemic and the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX.
Court documents filed by the union state 127 Spirit employees were in imminent danger of losing their jobs if the plant closes and states the company has refused to engage in discussions with union officials regarding options for maintaining workforce levels in McAlester.
The UAW also stated in the filing that another 265 members of the union were already laid off from the plant with recall rights under the CBA.
Along with the court filing, UAW launched a campaign with billboards located throughout McAlester and a website, www.familiesoverprofits.com, detailing how the closure of the plant will affect McAlester, and social media posts directing people to the website.
The website highlights donations made to local charities and how three generations of workers have been loyal to the company.
“Closing the McAlester plant will devastate this small community,” the website states. “Grocery stores and restaurants may go out of business and local schools, police, and fire may get cut! It’s time to put people over profits.”
The website asks for area residents and Spirit employees to sign a petition to tell Spirit to “keep the plant open.”
