A lane of U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester is set for temporary closure through Friday, Aug. 5, as work on the highway continues.
"We're going to be narrowing U.S. Highway 69 northbound to one lane starting Thursday at 6:30 a.m.," said Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesperson Mills Leslie. The closure is expected to last through at least 7 p.m. on Friday, although that's a tentative schedule, depending on when the needed work is completed.
Plans called for the left lane of northbound U.S. Highway 69 to be closed, narrowing northbound traffic on the highway to a single lane, just north of S. Fourteenth Street at the overpass referred to as Turnaround Road.
The closure of the left northbound lane is for pavement repairs and bridge work.Ramps will remain open, but drivers should expect delays, Leslie said.
Plans to begin the work that resulted in the narrowing of the northbound lanes on Thursday came quicker than expected, said Leslie. She previously spoke the News-Capital regarding the need for additional work as part of the U.S. Highway 69 project.
“There’s some settling on the pavement in the northbound lanes,” Leslie said. “They will have to go in and fix it.”
Additional work that needed to be completed covered several other areas, including incidental bridge work and work on some guard rails, Leslie said. Drainage work was also needed on the east side frontage road, between Jimmy's Egg and Village Boulevard.
Work on the highway, known as the George Nigh Expressway where it wends through McAlester, has been ongoing since the project began in 2017.
ODOT maintained the project would make the highway safer by removing traffic signals from then-intersections with the highway at places such as Comanche Avenue and Peaceable Road. A number of business owners and operators complained they were being hurt through the multi-year project, with the rerouting of traffic and the conversion of most of the frontage roads, or service roads, which had previously handled two-way traffic, into one-way streets.
Work on the project began after a $13 million construction contract was awarded to Koss Construction in February 2017, with work on the first phase finished in the summer of 2018.
Allen Contracting was awarded a $32 million contract by the Oklahoma Traffic Commission on Oct. 5, 2020, for the second and final phase of US-69 reconstruction in McAlester, with work on the second phase beginning on Jan. 11, 2021.
U.S. Highway 69 is heavily-traveled highway, with an Annual Average Daily Traffic count in the McAlester area of 23,200, with 25% of that number being freight traffic, according to ODOT.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
