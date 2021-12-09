Candidates have filed for every open school board seat in public school districts across Pittsburg County, but only two races were set as the filing period wrapped up at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In the Hartshorne School District, Josh Hass and Todd Barrier both filed as candidates for a five-year term in Office No. 2 on the Hartshorne School Baord, setting up a race for that seat.
Also, Jody Lynn Lindley and Lee Skinner are both seeking a five-year term in Office No. 2. on the Savanna School Board, setting up a race in the Savanna School District.
Since the Hartshorne and Savanna Public School Districts had no more than two candidates file for their open school board seats, candidates in the respective races will face each other during the April 5 General Election.
Candidates who filed for the 14 other open school board seats in Pittsburg County are set to take office without opposition, barring any further developments.
Those includeGreg Rock, the only candidate to file for an open five-year term for Office No. 2, currently held by Mike Sossoman, on the McAlester School Board. Sossoman did not file for reelection by the 5 p.m.Wednesday deadline.
Those who filed for office have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, to withdraw their candidacy or to protest the candidacy of another candidate for the same office they are seeking, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Other candidates filing for open school board seats in public school districts in Pittsburg County who are currently set to take office without opposition, are:
• Canadian — Dondi Pratt, Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Crowder — Doyle Morris, Office No. 2, five-year term, and Nicole Elizabeth Brooks, Office Number 4, unexpired term.
• Fink-Chambers — Jon Vicars, Office No. 3, three-year term.
• Haileyville — Jared Hauff, Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Haywood — Phillip Wayne Lalli, Office No. 3, three-year term.
• Indianola — Nanci S. Battles, Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Kiowa — Rickie Wade Sartor, Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Krebs — Brooke M. Mason, Office No. 3, three-year term.
• Pittsburg — Caleb Kerns, Office 1, unexpired term, and Kanimaya Thomason Schock, Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Quinton — Scott Daniels, Office No. 2, five year term.
• Tannehill — David W. Cuenod, Office No. 3, three-year term.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
