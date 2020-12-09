Two candidates who filed for an open school board seat at McAlester Public Schools were among those filing for open positions in 14 school districts in Pittsburg County this week.
In another race, two candidates also filed for an open seat in the Haywood School District.
Both Rachel Elizabeth Gronwald and Sophie Collins-West filed for Office No. 1 on the McAlester Public Schools Board of Education, for a five-year term in office.
In the Haywood School District, both Carolyn Colley and Colton Snead filed for a three-year term in Office No. 2.
The two sets of candidates in the McAlester and Haywood school districts are set to face each other in their respective races during the General Election on April 6, 2021.
Candidates filing for school board seats who were the sole candidates for their office are set to win their offices unopposed unless a candidate withdraws or is successfully contested by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline at the Pittsburg County Election Board office.
Eighteen candidates filed for school board seats in 14 Pittsburg County Public School districts during the three-day filing period that ended at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Candidates filing for school board seats in other Pittsburg County public school districts and the offices and terms for which they've filed, include:
• Hartshorne — Randy Wilcox, Office No. 1, five-year term.
• Pittsburg — Loraine Lynn Parent, Office No. 1, five-year term.
• Savanna — Haskell Melton, Office No. 1, five-year term.
• Frink-Chambers — Brian D. Lott, Office No. 2, three-year term.
• Krebs — Bill Pemberton, Office No. 2, Krebs, three-year term.
• Quinton — Bart Howell, Office No. 1, three-year term.
• Canadian — Roger Shaver, Office No. 1, five-year term.
• Kiowa — Coreen O'Brien, Office No. 4, unexpired term.
• Kiowa — Dennis Wade McMath, Office No. 1, five-year term.
• Crowder — Zackery Turner, Crowder, Office No. 1, five-year term.
• Crowder — Sara Statts, Crowder, Office No. 3, unexpired term.
• Tannehill — Gregory Vaughan, Office No. 2, three-year term.
• Indianola — Matthew Box, Office No. 1, five-year term.
• Haileyville — Wendall Huggins, Office No. 1.
Candidates have until the 5 p.m. Friday deadline to either withdraw as a candidate or protest the candidacy of another candidate in their race.
