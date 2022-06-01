The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a Wednesday morning collision that killed two people and injured two others east of McAlester on State Highway 31.
According to OHP, the fatality collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oklahoma State Highway 31 and Seven Devils Road approximately seven miles east of McAlester.
Troopers state Rebecca Miller, 26, of Quinton, was driving a 2012 Chevy Sonic west on 31 Highway while Mary Durbin, 51 of Quinton, was driving a 2011 Ford Focus eastbound.
“For an unknown reason, both vehicles went left of center and struck head on,” the report states. The condition of the drivers at the time of the collision remains under investigation, according to OHP.
Miller was transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center where she later died and Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
OHP states two children that were passengers in Miller’s vehicles were injured in the accident.
According to OHP, a 4-year-old passenger was flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital and was admitted with a leg injury while a 1-year-old passenger was treated and released from the McAlester Regional Health Center.
The report states a seatbelt was not in use by Miller and the 4-year-old was not in a child restraint at the time of the collision.
The collision was investigated by Trooper Allen Monroe #356 of the Pittsburg County Detachment of Troop D with assistance from Capt. Jack Choate #33, Lt. Shane Hackler #123, and Trooper Tim Baker #260 of the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit.
Firefighters from the Krebs Fire Department, Pafford EMS, and deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call with troopers, the report states.
