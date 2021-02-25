Two southeast Oklahoma men agreed Thursday to waive their preliminary hearings in cases accusing them of performing an illegal castration.
Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, waived preliminary hearings and continued negotiations Thursday on charges related to a case accusing them of performing a surgery without a license to remove a man’s testicles at their residence in Wister, Oklahoma, according to documents filed in LeFlore County District Court.
The two were still being held at the LeFlore County Detention Center on separate $295,000 bonds as of Thursday afternoon. Following waivers of preliminary hearings, district court arraignment for both was set 9 a.m. on April 6.
Allen and Gates were charged in October 2020 with the following felonies:
• conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery, practicing medicine without a license/unlicensed surgery, maiming, unlawful use of communication facility, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession w/intent to distribute, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
They were also initially charged with the following misdemeanors:
• failure to bury dead human member, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Documents filed Thursday state charges of unlawful use of communication facility, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon will be dropped against Gates. A misdemeanor charge of drug possession without a prescription will be added.
Negotiations on charges against Allen remain open, according to court documents.
An affidavit in the case provides statements from investigators and a man who was taken Oct. 14, 2020 to the McAlester Regional Health Center, where he told medical personnel Allen and Gates performed a surgery on him to remove his testicles.
The man also said Allen and Gates “tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.”
Court documents state the man told investigators he was researching castrations and contacted Allen through the website www.the-em.com — which is short for “EunuchMaker” and states it is “for everybody into mods and kinks for all kinds.”
The man told investigators Allen “informed him that he had 15 years of experience and that he videos the procedures for personal use.”
He told investigators he flew from Virginia to the Dallas/Forth Worth airport on Oct. 11 and Allen drove them to the Wister residence.
The man told investigators Allen got him on “a makeshift table” and injected him with novocaine or lidocaine. He told investigators he was awake for the two-hour surgery conducted by Allen with Gates handing over medical equipment.
Allen told the man after the surgery that he was going to consume the parts.
The man also said Allen told him about previous surgeries he conducted; that “he had a freezer with body parts” and six more clients were scheduled for the same operation.
The man said he woke up the morning after the surgery with excess bleeding and Allen told him “No ER, No morgue” before taking him to MRHC.
Law enforcement officers searched the residence on Oct. 15 and found a freezer “that contained a plastic ziplock bag with what appeared to be testicles."
Investigators also found a six-foot tall medicine cabinet full of various medications, medical utensils, mushrooms in pill bottles, a cartery tool with blood, xylocaine, and more.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
