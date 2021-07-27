Two back-to-school giveaway events partner this year

A couple of back-to-school giveaway events that serve thousands of students annually partnered this year.
Shared Blessings Director of Operations Joey Clark said this year's Back-to-School Bash and the annual J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway partnered to serve more students in the area with more help heading into the academic year with supplies and more.
“One of the biggest ways to break generational poverty is through education,” Clark said. “So we try to, not just at the start of the school year but throughout the school, make sure kids have what they need both for school and at home.”
Shared Blessings will host its Back-to-School Bash from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ at 1700 S. Main St. in McAlester. The event offers children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, food and fun.
The annual J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at 323 1/2 E. Carl Albert Pkwy in McAlester. It offers school supplies and backpacks with information coming soon.
Clark said the two events had some overlap so organizers decided to partner this year.
“We thought ‘what could we do to be different’ so we focused on clothes, hygiene items, things like that,” Clark said. “Both events really help children in our area.”
Clark said the first Shared Blessings back-to-school event was held around 2003 with about 300-400 people and it has grown ever since.
He said the event used to be held at the organization’s building at 1558 S. Main St. in McAlester until rain flooded the event a few years ago.
Shared Blessings then moved it to the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ, which also offered more room for more activities.
“It turned out to be a real good place because it had a bigger parker lot and so we’ve done it there the last six or seven years,” Clark said. “It’s bee a good place for us.”
Clark said Shared Blessings now hosts about 1,200 children each year at the back-to-school event and hopes to continue serving the community.
He said the event now focuses on families who need extra help in preparing to start the upcoming school year.
“It’s expensive to get started with school with all the supplies and back-to-school clothes,” Clark said. “So we try to help people have one less worry as kids try to get through school.”
Shared Blessings began in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month.
The organization partners with area churches, civic organizations, businesses, corporations, agencies, foundations and individuals to address needs by providing beds, clothing, and meals, offers financial assistance, and more.
Anyone can also donate to Shared Blessings’ Hope and Hunger Campaign, which raises money, supplies, food, clothes, beds, hygiene items, and more to go toward children in need. More information is available at http://www.sharedblessings.tv.
Clark said the back-to-school event is the organization’s biggest event of the year.
“It takes an army of people to do it,” Clark said, adding anyone interested in volunteering can contact Shared Blessings or show up 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 to help.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
