Twins Cafe gets its name from more than the surrounding community.
Restaurant owner Lee Anne Barker said the name just made sense for the restaurant in Haileyville, known in Pittsburg County as one of two twin cities with neighboring Hartshorne, and some family connections.
“I’m a twin, my husband's a twin, and then there’s lots of twins in our family,” Barker said. “It just kind of fit. It felt like it was right.”
Barker said she began her restaurant career working as a cook for a Mexican restaurant in McAlester for 17 years before moving to Haileyville. She opened a Mexican restaurant in Hartshorne before moving into the Twins Cafe in 2012.
Barker said her restaurant at 607 Parkway Ave. in Haileyville strives to treat everyone who walks into the establishment like family.
‘’Everyone here is treated like family,” said Barker. “Every customer we try to treat them with compassion and show them the love. From the front of the house to the back of the house, you know, the dishwasher to the waitresses, they all know the customers that are regular by name. We enjoy every one of them that come in.”
She said even the out-of-town travelers that stop for a bite to eat know that the service they get from the restraint is “special.”
“They come in ‘we don’t have this kind of cafe where we’re from’ so this is special to them,” said Barker.
Barker and The Twins Cafe were featured in the McAlester News-Capital’s latest episode of “mmm…That’s Tasty” — a video series that spotlights restaurants in southeast Oklahoma.
The videos can be found on the paper's website at www.mcalesternews.com and on the McAlester News-Capital's YouTube channel.
The “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.
Restaurants and other food and drink establishments can be nominated to be featured on “mmm…That’s Tasty” by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com.
Popular dishes according to Barker are the fish, chicken fried steak, and burgers.
“I just cook the same thing that I cook at home, you know, home cooking,” said Barker. “I make beans just like my daddy make them. I make burgers just like I make them at home. Chicken fried steak just like I make them at home. Just home cooking.”
The restaurant also offers daily specials ranging from meatloaf on Mondays to a chef’s special on Sunday.
“Sunday is whatever I want to do,” said Barker. “Whatever sounds good that day is what we do.”
Barker said her menu will periodically change based on suggestions from her family.
“Usually, my kids will inspire me to pick a dish,” said Barker. “I’m personally looking for healthier ways to eat and cook, so anything that’s new.”
For anyone that is hungry and looking for a new place to eat, Barker said to come on down and join the family.
“Come give us a try. Come be part of the Twins Cafe family.”
The Twins Cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Take-out can be ordered by calling 918-297-7090.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.