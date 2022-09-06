An organization is already working to prepare more than 80 Thanksgiving food baskets — and is asking for some help.
Tiffany Winslow said the Twin Cities Christian Outreach in Hartshorne is preparing for its Thanksgiving food drive and
"We really appreciate the support the community always gives us," Winslow said.
The organization primarily serves those in Haileyville and Hartshorne — but offers meals to anyone in Pittsburg County on the third Saturday each month from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Founder Regina Sweetin started the initiative several years ago after seeing a need in her hometown.
Winslow said the number of people coming to benefit from the meals has steadily increased over the past few months.
That motivated her to start preparing early for the annual Thanksgiving event, for which the organization provides most items like turkey, vegetables, and more.
Winslow said the organization needs salt and pepper shakers, cake mix with frosting, and Stove Top stuffing at the moment to get a head start on its Thanksgiving event.
She said anyone looking to donate can drop off items at 925 Pennsylvania Avenue in Hartshorne or at Simple Simons Pizza in Hartshorne.
Anyone with further questions on how to donate or how they can help can call Winslow at 918-470-4430.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.