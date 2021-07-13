Twin Cities mayors anticipate water projects

Mayors in Hartshorne and Haileyville are anxious to get started on major water projects which will be financed through a massive federal water infrastructure program.
Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner and Haileyville Mayor David Johnston say the grants and loans the cities are receiving will pay for badly-needed projects.
Both Hartshorne and Haileyville are included in the sweeping $307 million federal water infrastructure program, which is distributing funds to 34 states and Puerto Rico. The U.S. Department of Agriculture calls it the biggest investment in clean drinking water in American history.
Hartshorne Public Works Authority is receiving a $7,048,000 loan, along with a $2,750,000 grant for improvements to the city's water distribution system.
Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner said the city council has already accepted the loan and grant.
"Our engineers will handle it from here," she said. Hartshorne is working with Dale Burke and Crysta Watson of Infrastructure Solutions Group, who will engineer the project, she said.
Hartshorne's improvement project includes replacing 42 miles of water lines to alleviate low pressure areas, satisfy fire flow requirements, decrease water losses, and decrease operation and maintenance costs, the USDA said. Improvements are designed to benefit 2,125 Hartshorne residents.
Faulkner expected the project to take up to a year and said it covers every water line in the city limits.
"Some of our water lines are 100 years old," she said.
Hartshorne has been working on the water project for some time.
"It's been a long process," Faulkner said. "We started on it in 2019."
She noted 72% of the project will be financed through a loan, with 28% through a grant. Faulkner noted interest rates are currently low, so it's a favorable time to be taking a loan.
She is glad the USDA included Hartshorne when distributing dollars through the federal water project.
"It means a lot, especially to the next generation," Faulkner said. "It will put us on the map. New infrastructure is not a very common thing."
Haileyville is slated for a $1,104,000 loan, along with a $3,182,000 grant for improvements to its water system.
"We got very lucky on this thing," said Johnston, the Haileyville mayor. "Everybody I've talked to said the days of grants were over."
He said the Haileyville council has already accepted the loan and grant. Johnston said he plans to hold a town hall community meeting to address the water project.
"We want the town behind this," Johnston said.
Most of Hailieyville's water lines are cast iron and in poor condition, which results in leaks and broken pipes, the USDA said. When the proposed project is complete, water losses will be reduced; low pressure areas will improve; fire flow requirements will be improved and maintenance costs will be reduced, said the USDA. Improvements are designed to benefit 813 Haileyville residents.
"Some of the water lines have been in the ground since statehood," said Johnston, which would make them more than 100 years old. He is glad they will be replaced, along with the other improvements.
"It's for the betterment of the community of Haileyville," Johnston said .
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
