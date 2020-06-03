'Trying to make a difference': Pastor hopes for solidarity with local march

Rev. Anthony Washington said he hopes people will walk in solidarity on Wednesday.
The pastor of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in McAlester organized a peaceful march set for 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday on Carl Albert Parkway.
“We’re just trying to make a difference in the lives of not just black people — but all people,” Washington said.
Washington said the June 3 march is open to everybody and is in solidarity for all those opposing the injustice going on across the United States.
There will be limited parking spots at Walgreens for people to park with any overflow to park near the intersection of South Ninth Street and Carl Albert Parkway, according to Washington. He said he will lead a prayer before and after the march.
“We’re asking anybody that has any agenda other than non-violent and peaceful to not come,” Washington said.
He said in order for national change to take place, there has to be some local change.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said he will participate in the demonstration and called for unity.
“This is a moment for our community to shine in showing the support that we have for each other,” Browne said.
Browne said unity in a time of unrest across the nation makes the demonstration important.
“In my lifetime, I don’t know of a time where it’s been more important,” Browne said. “With all of the unrest that is going on and the outside groups that are trying to take advantage of the anger that is prevalent. Some people need to step up, stand up — and by far, most people believe this and are good people — and say ‘this has got to stop.’”
McAlester Interim Police Chief Kevin Hearod said he will also be participating in the demonstration while his officers provide security and traffic control with the help of the city’s streets department.
“Everybody is going to stay on the sidewalk and we’ll start walking west and I’ll have a police officer at Sixth Street because that’s such a busy intersection,” Hearod said.
Officers and David Laughlin with the streets department will then play “leap frog” to Main Street blocking roads.
“I imagine there will probably be all ages in this walk and it’s liable to get spread out a little bit,” Hearod said.
The interim police chief said he expects the demonstration to be peaceful but will have officers in nearby neighborhoods.
“But the only presence that’ll be there will be the one that’ll block traffic and me who will be walking along with Mr. Washington and the mayor.”
Hearod said the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week broke trust between citizens and law enforcement officers.
“There should be protesting about what happened,” Hearod said.
The interim chief said he believes he should listen more than talk about racism — but he knows law enforcement officers should not breach trust with citizens.
Washington said he hopes to have talks with local officials for possible policy changes in the future and he realizes there will have to be legislation of some kind for change to take place.
“McAlester is a good place to live, however, sometimes we experience some of the same things that happen in the larger cities,” Washington said. “We’re not in the dark by any means about what’s going on in our nation and we want change to take place.
“If something happens in my house today, tomorrow it’s going to be at somebody else’s house,” Washington said.
He said the change will affect not only our local community but the world that we live in.
“We’re trying to get the word out to individuals in our community to be respectful and supportive of our local police and city government as well,” Washington said. “That can go both ways.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.