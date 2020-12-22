Three women who work at the Choctaw Nation Head Start in McAlester began making and delivering soups to people who are under quarantine or sick at home on Fridays.
Dani Sharp said her supervisor, Lindsey Sistrunk, went into the kitchen after children and employees and told the school’s cook, Monah Baker, that they should be feeding sick people and to be doing something for the sick.
“We’re just trying to help each other out in a time of need,” Sharp said.
“It kind of started off as just a joke but really it just kind of snowballed,” Sharp said. “We just work together, just the three of us.”
Sharp said the group has been preparing meals out of their own pocket every Friday since October.
She said they only use the facility to prepare the soups, which she said is not being taken away from the Head Start.
“What we do is after we have done all the Head Start stuff and got the kitchen cleaned, we just kind of start prepping our meals for when we deliver them,” Sharp said.
A majority of the people who received the soups from the group have mostly been families that the Head Start serves — but if they learn of a person who is sick or in quarantine, they would bring a soup to them.
Sharp said she will also reach out to people on social media who post about being isolated or quarantined. She also receives requests on her personal social media pages and gets phone calls about a person needing a soup.
“It’s really small, but if it was something people wanted to make donations to, it could probably get bigger.”
Sharp said the group tries to make soups that contain a good broth since it’s good for the respiratory system with each batch.
She said the three women also pray over the soup.
"We pray for healing and we pray for health and comfort for people,” Sharp said. “Some people are by themselves and when you are isolated for 14 days, it can really be a lot on you.”
Sharp said the prayers are to show the people who are receiving the soups that somebody is thinking of them and that they're loved.
“It’s more about connections to us,” Sharp said. “Because we’re always trying to make connections with our kids and our families and with the community. That’s how you get further.”
People who wish to donate to the group can email Dani at suzannedsharp@gmail.com. “We all have Paypal,” said Sharp.
Due to the head start being closed for winter break, the group will resume making and delivering the soups on Jan. 8, 2021.
