Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award.
One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2021 Outstanding Graduates include Taylor Chambers of Tushka, OK, Agriculture Division; James Roy Cash of Broken Bow, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; TiJanae’ Simmons of Houston, TX, Business Division; Madelyn Burks of Crowder, OK, Language, Humanities and Education Division; Jeremy Chapman of Fort Smith, AR and Ryan Stockton of Ada, OK, Respiratory Therapy Division; and Gabriel Gibson of Blocker, OK, Science and Mathematics Division.
Mubaiwa graduated in the top 10 percent of her class with an associate of applied science degree in nursing and an overall 3.92 grade point average.
While at Eastern, Mubaiwa was active in student organizations on campus and also served as a math and nursing tutor. She was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and served as treasurer of the Student Nurse Association and president of the Math and Science Club. She also served as a residence hall assistant, volunteered with Shared Blessings in McAlester, and was selected to participate in the McAlester Regional Health Center’s nurse externship program.
Triphornia is the daughter of Godfrey and Priscilla Mubaiwa. She plans to attend Northeastern State University this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.