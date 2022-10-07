Numerous Halloween events are planned around the McAlester area — and trick-or-treating within the city of McAlester will be held Oct. 31.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said the city will hold trick-or-treating on Halloween this year — which the city does every year unless "there is a very compelling reason" to change it, he said.
Reasons for changing the date in previous years included Halloween falling on a Sunday or a home McAlester football game when there is extra traffic on the street.
“I start getting calls in July from people wanting to know when trick-or-treating is,” Browne said. “It’s always a surprise to me when it happens that early.”
The mayor said calls are from citizens and area businesses and churches for planning purposes.
Browne said he has received questions about trick-or-treating since his first year as mayor.
“People started asking me what day trick-or-treating was going to be and honestly, I didn’t have an opinion on it,” Browne said.
He said he created a Facebook poll that year on what day trick-or-treating should occur and after receiving hundreds of responses, moved trick-or-treating to a different date other than Oct. 31.
“It has got to be, at least in McAlester, the second-most popular holiday of the year,” Browne said with a chuckle.
According to Browne, there are no city-sponsored Halloween events this year with all events being put on by area churches or businesses.
Browne said he wants everyone that celebrates stays safe this year.
“I do hope that everyone has a safe and pleasant Halloween,” Browne said.
The following is a partial list of events in the McAlester area:
Choctaw Nation District 11 will be hosting a Halloween event Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Choctaw Nation Community Center located at 3274 Afullota Hina in McAlester.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will have a Harvest Carnival Oct. 14 in Tvshka Homma.
Juniper Point Recreation and Camping is having a haunted trail every Friday and Saturday in October and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7-10 p.m.
Lake Eufaula State Park is hosting a Haunted Trail every Saturday in October and Oct. 14 from dark to 10 p.m.
Hartshorne will be hosting a truck-or-treat event in their downtown on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
A haunted trail benefiting Pittsburg Public Schools and booster club will be held every Friday and Saturday beginning Oct. 14 at Drew Park in Pittsburg from dark until 11:30 p.m.
MEGA Gymnastics in McAlester is holding a haunted house and carnival fundraiser Oct. 28 from 6-10 p.m. and Oct.29 from 4-10 p.m.
The following churches will be hosting truck-or-treats or other activities:
• Life Church, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26
• Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• High Hill Church, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30
• Victory Park Baptist Church, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Central Christian Church, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31
• Calvary Baptist Church, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Northtown Church of Christ, 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31
• First Baptist Church, beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 31
