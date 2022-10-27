A Halloween-themed community event is returning to downtown McAlester.
Carnival games, bounce houses, bingo, a haunted house and much more will be featured in the return of the Trick or Treat Party in the Streets set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday along Choctaw Avenue in McAlester.
"It's our biggest event and we haven't done it since COVID," said Kristen Lloyd, a Common Roots co-owner and event organizer. "So this is the first year back and I'm excited to get going again."
Organizers cancelled the event each year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and Lloyd said she is thrilled to see a more normal setting to bring it back this year.
Lloyd said the time away adds anticipation for this year's event and she hopes the community has fun with it.
"The main goal is just to have kids come down here with their families, and have a fun night that's not going to break the bank," Lloyd said.
The event is set to start at 4 p.m. Saturday with game tickets available for 50 cents apiece to be used on various carnival games all along the street.
Proceeds from the tickets go toward projects to revitalize downtown McAlester, like the recent Streetscapes Project, via a group of businesses owners from the area.
"We're just continuing to raise money to revitalize downtown McAlester and keep fun things like this going," Lloyd said.
Tickets will be pre-sold at Common Roots at 111 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester and will be available at the event.
A pet costume contest is set to start at 5:30 p.m. near the clock at First Street and Choctaw Avenue, followed by a children's costume contest directly afterward.
Miss McAlester Kylie Martin and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Aubrey Bailey are set to assist with the event.
Downtown 312 will host a haunted house throughout the event, while bingo will be going on at The Okla.
Trunk or treat will be in front of the First National Bank building with signs for attendees to get bunches of candy.
Registration for anyone interested in participating in the trunk or treat and games will be ongoing through Friday by contacting Lloyd at Common Roots at 918-558-4106.
"It's a great way to advertise your business and give to the community," Lloyd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.