Tribe to honor flag with inaugural celebration

Choctaw Nation District 11 Councilman Robert Karr said it was a local tribal member that gave him idea to introduce legislation to honor the tribe’s flag.
“The original idea was brought to me by a District 11 tribal member, John O’ Larry,” Karr said. “His mother was actually the first elected tribal councilwoman from District 11.”
Karr said O’Larry brought the idea to him a few times and admits he didn’t pass the idea along because he didn’t think much about it until after the McGirt decision.
The ruling made by the U.S. Supreme Court found that the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was never disestablished with a subsequent ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applying the ruling to the remaining Five Tribes — which includes the Choctaw Nation.
“I thought that would be a pretty cool idea,” Karr said. “Nothing against the American Flag or the state of Oklahoma. We’re proud Americans and love Oklahoma, but we’re also proud Choctaws.”
After discussion with other tribal counselors and the chief and assistant chief of the tribe, Karr introduced Council Resolution 01-21 in November 2020 that would “recognize and honor Oct. 16, 2021 as Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Flag Day.”
Karr said the date resonates with the Choctaw General Council passing an act creating the Great Seal of the Choctaw Nation on Oct. 16, 1860.
The resolution was passed unanimously on Nov. 14, 2020.
“We were pretty proud as a council when we did it,” Karr said. “I think its just going to give our members an opportunity to proudly display the Choctaw Nation Flag.”
The resolution states Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Flag Day will be recognized annually on Oct. 16.
According to the tribe, the unstrung bow on the Great Seal represents the love of peace that Choctaw people have demonstrated, but the willingness to go to war if provoked.
The three arrows represent the three men who were district chiefs at the time the Treaty of Doak’s Stand was signed, which conveyed southern Oklahoma to the tribe.
The pipe hatchet represents a connection with God, as well as a desire to create alliances with other groups of people.
Karr spent the evening Thursday handing out Choctaw Nation Flag Day shirts to tribal employees and members, with opportunities to win a full or car-sized flag of the Choctaw Nation.
With Oct. 16 falling on a Saturday this year, the tribe will hold an event at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters in Durant at 10 a.m. Oct. 15.
The event will be streamed live on the Choctaw Nation’s Facebook page.
A contest is also being sponsored by the tribe that asks tribal members how they honor the Choctaw Flag, with five winners receiving a prize.
To enter the contest, post the photo on any social media with the tags #choctawflagday #togetherweremore.
“I just want to make sure we keep promoting it,” Karr said. “It does make me proud to be Choctaw and I’m proud of our flag and our seal and everything about the Choctaw Nation.”
More information and a video from Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton can be found at www.choctawnation.com/choctaw-flag-day.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
