Tribe, state to host walk-in COVID vaccination event

The state health department and the Choctaw Nation will be hosting a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination event next week in McAlester.
All Oklahoma residents 18 and older will be able to walk-in and receive the Moderna vaccine next Tuesday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the McAlester Expo Center.
“The Nation is very excited to partner with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to get the vaccine out to more people,” said Choctaw Nation Health Communications Manager Kendra Sikes.
When asked if the event is only for people to receive their first shot of the Moderna vaccine, Sikes said although it is recommended to receive the booster shot at the location where the first shot took place, people who need their second Moderna vaccine can come as long as their vaccination card is brought.
“We definitely want to encourage them to go to the same place if possible,” Sikes said.
People attending the event are asked to prepare for potential wait times since no appointments will be made.
The second dose will be administered on April 13, 2021. The card provided during the first event will be needed to get the second dose.
Beginning March 15, 2021, appointments at Choctaw Nation Health Clinics in southeast Oklahoma will be made available to everybody 18 years and older. Those 16-17 years old are currently able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina.
For more information, call 1-800-349-7026 extension 6.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.