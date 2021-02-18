Tribe remembers members who died in 2020

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton proclaimed Thursday as a Day of Remembrance to honor tribal members who died in 2020.
“Now that 2020 has come to a close and 2021 has begun, I had a chance to reflect on this past year,” Batton said in a video message posted Thursday. “One thing that has really been weighing heavy on my heart is how many of our Choctaw tribal members we lost last year.”
The chief made the proclamation Feb. 10 to mark Feb. 18 as the “Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma National Day of Remembrance.”
“The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma said, ‘Chi Pisa La Chike’ to many tribal members in 2020,” the proclamation states. “This year was a year made painful by these losses. Each person, in their own way, contributed to our cultural heritage, our traditions, and our story.”
The proclamation states no matter the cause of death, each person who passed “was precious to the Choctaw Nation and to our Creator.”
A website dedicated to the day states in Choctaw “Hvpim akania tuk a, holitobli cha ikanohmi micha ikana yohmi ka nan aiya micha nuktanla eisha he il im ahni” which means “We honor the lives of those we have lost and wish comfort and peace for their loved ones.”
Batton said the tribe believes that every life lost is precious and valuable and that losing a loved one is painful and that the pain sometimes seems “like more than we can bare.”
“My heart and prayers go out to you,” Batton said.
The chief spoke about the resources available through the tribe to assist tribal members who are grieving in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and nationally.
“In our hard times, our Choctaw faith, family, and culture sustain us,” Batton said. “Those we love never truly leave us. They live on in stories, family traditions, and legacies that last for generations.”
Batton encouraged tribal members to provide the names of loved ones who have passed and asked others to join him in honoring the tribal members how have passed last year.
Names of tribal members are posted online at www.choctawnation.com/honoring-those-lost along with Batton’s video message and links to grief resources and information on how to submit an obituary to the tribe to be published in the tribe’s monthly newspaper, the Biskinik.
