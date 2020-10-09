Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton announced this week a history supplement for teachers to use to teach students about a recent landmark decision regarding tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma.
“An important part of sovereignty is making sure our story is told and told correctly,” Batton wrote in a blog post this week. “I've been interested in our history for a long time, and it's my pleasure to announce our publication of the Oklahoma History Supplemental."
Batton said the purpose of the publication is to allow teacher and schools within the tribe’s 10-and-a-half counites to introduce and explain a recent landmark Supreme Court decision.
The 5-4 Supreme Court ruling found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned state convictions of two men, Jimcy McGirt and Patrick Murphy, who both challenged their state convictions to the Court. Both men will now face new trials in federal court.
Batton, along with other chiefs from the Five Tribes, believe the analysis used behind the decision will show the reservation status of their tribes were never disestablished as well.
“That case reaffirmed Indian rights in eastern Oklahoma and will surely go down as an important turning point in the history of the Choctaw people,” Batton said.
According to Batton, current Oklahoma History textbooks in use across the state are incorrect.
“They say tribal governments, sovereignty and reservations ended in 1907. We needed to find a way to explain to students why their textbooks say something else,” Batton said. “We have worked with all three textbook publishers, and corrections will be introduced into future editions used in Oklahoma schools. In the meantime, we have a story to tell.”
Choctaw Nation Director of Government Public Relations Casey Davis said the idea originally came from the Government Public Relations office.
“Senior Communications Specialist, Bradley Gernand identified the issue with current Oklahoma History textbooks that describe the tribes as being disbanded in 1907 when Oklahoma became a state and began working with our Education, Legal, and Historical Preservation Departments to develop the history supplemental for use in schools across the Choctaw Nation Reservation and in future revisions of Oklahoma History textbooks,” Davis said.
Gernand said textbook publishers were sympathetic to the story of The Five Tribes at the time of statehood and were eager to correct the record.
“The problem, all these years, wasn’t that historians or publishers were indifferent, but that the legal situation was so complex. It took the U.S. Supreme Court to straighten it out,” Gernand said.
Davis said the supplement is important for Oklahomans to know the real story.
“We often hear from people that when they think of Native American tribes in Oklahoma, they think we just run casinos; we at the Choctaw Nation know there is much more to our history,” Davis said. “We believe strongly in education, so it is vital to our future that our fellow Oklahomans know our true story.”
The supplements will be available digitally and as a printable PDF with schools being encouraged to review the information and expand the history being taught in school.
“In addition, we worked with all three publishers of the Oklahoma History textbooks approved for use in the state, and assisted them in acquiring the historical documentation they needed to update the online content they make available to students,” Davis said. “This was necessary because the textbooks, in general, won’t be updated for another several years. The state won’t review them again until 2025.”
According to Davis, the Choctaw Nation was the first of The Five Tribes to create a supplement and will work with other tribes to produce a supplement of their own.
“Discussions with the Inter-Tribal Council including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations are in the early stages,” Davis said. “We plan to work with our fellow nations to ensure a more accurate and complete history of our tribes is taught in schools across Oklahoma and the United States.”
The online supplement along with a link to the PDF version can be found at www.choctawnation.com/ok-history-supplemental.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.