Tribe declares state of emergency

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma declared a state of emergency for all of the tribe’s 10-and-a-half county area due to the unprecedented winter weather.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signed the executive order Thursday.
“The unprecedented winter weather conditions within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma reservation pose a high risk for dangerous travel and a high risk for loss of food, electricity, water, and heat; and immediate attention is required to protect public health, ensure public safety, and render emergency relief," the proclamation states.
The declaration comes as Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for the state with President Joe Biden declaring Wednesday that an emergency exists in the state and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from a severe winter storm beginning on Feb. 8 and continuing, according to the White House.
Choctaw Nation Director of Community Protection Jeff Hansen said the declaration will help provide aid to tribal members.
“We saw the significant impact that this winter weather has had on our tribal members,” said Hansen. “The signed emergency declaration provides an opportunity for our Choctaw Nation Emergency Management team to provide aid and resources to our tribal members during this difficult time.”
Tribal members impacted by this winter weather event and in need of emergency assistance should contact the Office of Emergency Management Disaster Response hotline at 1-844-709-6301. Tribal Services programs remain on call to provide assistance throughout this weather event.
According to the proclamation, the emergency will remain in effect until further notice.
Due to hazardous travel conditions, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma administrative offices, health clinics, wellness centers and community centers will be closed to the public through Friday, Feb. 19.
The Choctaw Nation Health Service Authority Hospital emergency room in Talihina will remain open. CNHSA is requesting all patients to call their clinic to reschedule appointments, including COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
