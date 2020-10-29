Tribal leaders from three of Oklahoma's Five Tribes say they are unified on opposing congressional legislation action following a landmark Supreme Court decision.
Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill, Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, and Seminole Nation Chief Greg Chilcoat of the Seminole Nation announced their unity in a joint statement Thursday.
The three tribal leaders also agreed to maximizing sovereignty and self-governance, ensuring public safety for all in their communities, and capitalizing on economic development opportunities.
“If we all work in a unified approach, we can make the McGirt ruling a positive to attract businesses and to provide jobs to everyone while growing our economy,” Batton said.
Earlier this month, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sent a letter to federal, state and Native American tribal leaders in hopes of moving conversation forward with “specific proposals” on how the governments can work together in addressing “uncertainties, difficulties and opportunities that McGirt have created.”
In the letter, Hunter suggested federal legislation that would authorize the state of Oklahoma and the Five Tribes to enter into compacts on criminal prosecution.
Hunter’s proposal stems from a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling in July found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who now faces a new trial in federal court. Hunter said in his letter 571 criminal cases from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation have been referred to the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Oklahoma since the ruling.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty announced their recommendations that there be “one set of rules” for both Oklahomans and tribal citizens.
“Oklahoma, we have to find a path forward, and we have to do it together,” Stitt said.
The governor said he looks forward to working with tribal leaders and the federal congressional delegation to sort through the issues. Without federal legislation to give state leaders guidance, there will be tremendous uncertainty and years of endless litigation, said Stitt.
Batton said he was proud to stand united with the leaders from the Creek and Seminole Nations and says the tribes are an opportunity for the state of Oklahoma and are not a problem that needs to be fixed.
“The McGirt decision reaffirmed the existence of our reservations,” Batton said. “There is not need for federal legislation when sitting down and working together is the best path forward for tribes and the state.”
Hill said he commends his fellow leaders for their stand against legislation that would “return us to a broken system.”
“Tribal leaders around the country have uniformly signaled this moment as one that will resonate long after we’re gone,” Hill said. “We owe it to the future and the coming generations to meet this opportunity with our greatest efforts together.”
Chilcoat says the tribes stand ready to address any issues that come in wake of the McGirt decision through respectful government to government interactions “just as Oklahoma tribes have always done.”
“However, Congressional involvement is unnecessary and undermines the sovereignty of all tribal nations,” said Chilcoat.
