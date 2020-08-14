School officials continue working on safety protocols as coronavirus numbers continue to rise in Pittsburg County and the surrounding areas.
Pittsburg County’s seven-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people rose to 45.81 on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. That number brought the county into a heightened risk of community spread in Orange Level 2 on the recommended protocols from the Oklahoma State Department of Education — something McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said makes it increasingly difficult to implement precautions.
“It’s trial and error almost every day on what’s going to happen,” Hughes said.
OSDH uses the average to determine risk level of community spread of the coronavirus in each county, which is depicted in the weekly COVID-19 Alert System.
Green Level indicates counties with less than 1.43 cases per 100,000 and are at the lowest risk of community spread of the coronavirus. Yellow indicates heightened risk in counties with 1.43 to 14.39 cases per 100,000 and orange is an even higher risk with more than 14.39 cases per 100,000.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education based a set of safety precautions on the COVID-19 Alert System and OSDH data — adding a second orange phase for counties with 25-50 cases per 100,000.
Oklahoma State Board of Education members voted in July to highly recommend a set of COVID-19 protocols for districts statewide to follow. The state board’s action did not mandate the plan and left districts and local school boards to make decisions on coronavirus precautions — with some opting to follow the guidelines, or implement less or more restrictive protocols.
Under the OSDE recommendation, school districts in counties with more than 25 but fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 fall in the Orange Level 2.
OSDE recommends a transition to distance learning until community transmission declines to yellow level or as advised by local and state health departments.
Recommendations also include screenings of staff, students and visitors; policies for social distancing and gatherings, additional mitigation techniques to include hygiene practices, proper ventilations and schools cleaning practices, according to the OSDE.
OSDE also recommends wearing masks, clear shields, or other protective face coverings on school campuses in counties under Orange Level 2.
The OSDE guidelines also recommend districts in Orange Level 2 counties to restrict visitors.
OSDE also recommends buildings and campuses not be used for extracurricular activities, including sports or other group activities.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted to push the school start date to Aug. 26 and Hughes said he hopes the situation improves by then.
“We’re hoping that this has kind of peaked across the state and that it runs its course,” Hughes said.
Hughes said McAlester cancelled some extracurricular events this week due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ten MPS students tested positive as of Friday and 13 were in quarantine, Hughes said.
Hughes said he hopes the district would not have to shut down all extracurricular actives if the county reaches the red level — which indicates the highest risk level with more than 50 cases per 100,000.
“It’s one of those things that we have to keep a very close eye on and being this high at this point in time, to me it’s scary,” Hughes said. “It’s scary for our community, it’s scary for our kids, and to think of the possibilities that could happen.”
Latimer County has been under Orange Level 2 for three weeks.
Wilburton Public Schools Superintendent Trice Butler said she hasn’t been notified of a positive case in the district — and she hopes it stays that way as school starts Monday after pushing the original start date back.
“We’re going to keep following the guidelines we have in place,” Butler said.
Wilburton’s COVID-19 protocols include daily screening of students and employees, increased sanitation protocols, and three options for attendance — in-person, blended and virtual.
If a student or employee registers a temperature greater than 100 degrees, they will immediately be isolated and sent home. The individual would then have to remain off campus for at least three days after receiving a negative COVID-19 test.
Butler said she believes the school is taking precautions with sanitation protocols and
“We want to do everything possible to make it the very best, and safest, healthiest situation that we can,” Butler said. “But we believe that it is worth us trying to do everything possible for our students to come back to school.”
Kiowa Public Schools Superintendent Rick Pool said the district is requiring students who have a family member in quarantine due to the virus either wear a mask or do distance learning to limit contact at school.
He said no students have tested positive and two teachers who tested positive have not been on campus yet this year — and the district is working to keep everyone safe.
“The kid could be infected and we don’t know that so we’ve updated our precautionary measures,” Pool said.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms must immediately leave campus, Pool said. He said the individual can return after three days with a negative COVID-19 test.
But if someone doesn’t get tested or receives a positive results, the person can’t return until 14 days after the last symptom.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.