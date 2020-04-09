STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, like everyone else across America, is changing how it functions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the OSU Veterinary Medical Hospital has changed its protocols on treating pets and livestock. While the hospital is available 24/7 for emergency care, it is not currently accepting routine appointments.
While there is currently no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19, it is highly contagious from person to person. Therefore, the hospital is working diligently to protect clients, faculty, staff and students and to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19 while continuing to provide emergency veterinary care.
All clients will be prescreened before or at the time of arrival to determine the steps to take during the admission and discharge processes to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Answers will not affect the hospital’s commitment or ability to care for pets or livestock, but the screening helps determine the level of personal protective equipment needed for each visit.
All patients will be admitted and discharged curbside. Only approved hospital personnel will be allowed into the building to minimize the chance of the virus entering the hospital and affecting the team. All communication will occur via phone or videoconference.
The hospital has also increased its already stringent cleaning protocols to help reduce the risk of virus transmission. Hospital personnel adhere to the Centers for Disease Control’s prevention guidelines:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
• Practice social distancing at all times.
• Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow.
• Stay home if you are sick.
The Veterinary Medical Hospital recognizes that an animal emergency is stressful, and COVID-19 compounds that stress for everyone involved. The hospital is committed to providing excellent veterinary care in all circumstances. If you have an animal emergency, call the hospital at 405-744-7000 and press 0 for assistance before arriving.
